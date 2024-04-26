Lisa Puck Joins Campbell & Company as its Chief Financial Officer

Financial leader Lisa Puck joins the firm to drive continued growth, profitability, and ESOP valuation.

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell & Company, an employee-owned national consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Puck as its Chief Financial Officer. With an illustrious career implementing innovative financial strategies, Lisa will play a pivotal role in accelerating the firm's revenue growth, profitability, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) valuation.

As Campbell & Company pursues its commitment to fostering a culture of employee ownership and engagement, Lisa will drive the firm's financial initiatives, focusing on optimizing financial operations, strengthening revenue streams, and ensuring long term viability of the firm. With a keen understanding of market dynamics and a track-record of successful financial stewardship, Lisa's strategic insights have consistently enabled organizations to navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve sustainable growth.

"Lisa is a seasoned finance and business executive with extensive experience spanning various sectors," states Kate Roosevelt, Campbell & Company's Co-President. "Her expertise is underscored by a history of delivering robust financial outcomes and fostering operational excellence. We know she will bring a strong independent strategic perspective to advance Campbell & Company's roadmap to success."

Lisa joins Campbell & Company from Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum LLP, where she served as the law firm's Executive Director since 2016. Prior to that, she was the Vice President of Finance and Administration for Care Team Connect, a SaaS-based start-up where she served as a key member of the leadership team. Lisa previously served in senior finance roles for large consumer products companies including Unilever and PepsiCo, providing financial leadership for brand categories and trade spend management. Lisa's ability to identify emerging opportunities and implement forward-thinking strategies has earned her a reputation as a trusted financial visionary.

"I am excited to join Campbell & Company and contribute to its continued success," says the new CFO. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to identify new opportunities, strengthen performance, and ultimately provide superior financial and operational support that will enable the company to further scale and grow."

Lisa is a Certified Public Accountant. She earned her MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Loyola University of Chicago. Please join Campbell & Company in welcoming Lisa to the team. With her leadership, Campbell & Company is poised to achieve new heights of success in our business operations and ESOP valuation strategy.

About Campbell & Company

Campbell & Company is a national consulting firm that supports nonprofit organizations in creating greater impact through fundraising, executive search, communications, and strategic information services. Since 1976, Campbell & Company has helped over 2,500 clients grow their fundraising results through an integrated approach. In addition, our award-winning executive search team brings a record of success in placing exceptional leaders across the nonprofit sector. Underlying all our work is a shared focus on the Campbell & Company mission: to advance the life-changing work of mission-driven organizations. To learn more, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact Lola Banjo, Director of Marketing, at [email protected] or call 312.896.8893.

Media Contact

Lola Banjo, Campbell & Company, 1 312.896.8893, [email protected], https://www.campbellcompany.com/

SOURCE Campbell & Company