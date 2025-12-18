Lisa Vanderpump & HCW Officially Open Wolf by Vanderpump Scottsdale with Grand Opening Celebration

"It's just wonderful to be in Scottsdale, we've been so embraced and supported by the community, which was so evident last night," said Lisa Vanderpump. "We are excited to spend more time here! Wolf by Vanderpump has been a labor of love, and we hope to meet so many of you very soon." Post this

Located on the 7th floor of Caesars Republic Scottsdale, the 6,500-square-foot rooftop restaurant delivers an immersive dining experience featuring opulent interiors by Vanderpump Alain, a dramatic central bar, and a globally inspired menu paired with imaginative cocktails. The venue also extends to the 8th Floor Camelback Veranda, where guests can continue the experience with Wolf by Vanderpump cocktails and panoramic desert views.

"We are thrilled to officially open Wolf by Vanderpump Scottsdale and celebrate this moment with such an incredible grand opening event," said Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW. "Lisa Vanderpump's vision, paired with this spectacular setting, creates a one-of-a-kind experience that elevates Scottsdale's dining and social scene."

The Wolf by Vanderpump concept aligns seamlessly with Caesars Republic Scottsdale's La Lupa wolf icon and the hotel's signature theme, "Unleash Your Alter Ego," encouraging guests to embrace bold flavors, dramatic design, and elevated social experiences.

Designed by Vanderpump Alain in collaboration with Nick Alain, the space reflects the multifaceted spirit of the wolf, bold, intelligent, playful, and loyal, through bespoke furnishings, layered textures, and statement lighting. The cocktail program features locally inspired ingredients and visually striking presentations, while the menu showcases reimagined favorites from the Lake Tahoe location alongside exclusive dishes created for Scottsdale.

"It's just wonderful to be in Scottsdale, we've been so embraced and supported by the community, which was so evident last night," said Lisa Vanderpump. "We are excited to spend more time here! Wolf by Vanderpump has been a labor of love, and we hope to meet so many of you very soon. We are wishing everyone happy holidays!"

Wolf by Vanderpump Scottsdale is now open for dinner, with lunch service launching after Christmas.

Menus and reservations are available at wolfbyvanderpumpscottsdale.com.

ABOUT LISA VANDERPUMP

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Alongside her husband, Ken Todd, Vanderpump has been a powerhouse in the restaurant and nightclub industry for over 30 years. Their portfolio includes notable Los Angeles venues such as SUR, and Tom, as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, Pinky's by Vanderpump at the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas, as well as Wolf by Vanderpump at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe. Also, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip will soon open as The Vanderpump Hotel. Wolf by Vanderpump Scottsdale is their 39th hospitality concept.

Vanderpump rose to fame on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is the star and Executive Producer of the successful spinoff Vanderpump Rules. Her brand blends glamour with approachability, a quality evident in her television ventures including Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock and Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump on E!. Most recently, she stars and Exec Produces Vanderpump Villa on Hulu, as well as starring in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars on FOX. She is also the creative force behind a line of lighting and furniture with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a popular podcast (All Things Vanderpump), a pet accessories line (VanderpumpPets.com), and a collection of signature beverages including Vanderpump Wines and Vanderpump Vodka. Lisa's Floral line, Vanderpump Blooms, is currently available at Kroger stores nationally.

In 2017, Lisa and Ken founded The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has rescued over 2,800 dogs domestically and hundreds more internationally, with a mission to end animal abuse globally.

About Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel

Opened in March 2024, Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel, is a modern lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona, steps from the premier shopping and dining destination, Scottsdale Fashion Square. As the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment in the United States, this 11-story, 265-room property offers a bold and sophisticated experience designed for today's discerning traveler. Guests are invited to "Unleash Your Alter Ego" and enjoy upscale amenities, including signature dining at Luna by Giada, curated by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, and Wolf by Lisa Vanderpump, a stylish rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views of Camelback Mountain, and versatile meeting and event spaces ideal for business or celebration. Operated by HCW Hospitality, Caesars Republic Scottsdale redefines the hotel experience through a seamless fusion of luxury, lifestyle, and local flair. Learn more at caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.

About HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Phoenix, Kansas, and Missouri. HCW's diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels and retail to multifamily apartments and condominiums. HCW has developed more than $2.75 billion in real estate in the past 33 years. For more information about HCW visit hcwdevelopment.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Dellinger, HCW, 1 4175983616, [email protected], https://www.hcwdevelopment.com/

