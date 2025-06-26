Lisa Vanderpump & HCW to Open Second "Wolf by Vanderpump", at Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel

"We're thrilled to bring the Wolf by Vanderpump brand to Caesars Republic Scottsdale. This bold, visually striking concept will reflect the desert's beauty through design, cuisine, and cocktails," said Lisa Vanderpump. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Lisa Vanderpump to bring Wolf by Vanderpump to the rooftop of Caesars Republic Scottsdale," said Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW. "Lisa has an incredible eye for design, hospitality, and creating unforgettable guest experiences. This addition, combined with the unparalleled views of Camelback Mountain, will transform the 7th floor into one of the most desirable and dynamic dining destinations in Scottsdale."

The Wolf by Vanderpump concept ties in seamlessly with Caesars Republic's La Lupa wolf brand icon and its signature theme, "Unleash Your Alter Ego"—embodying a bold, confident spirit that encourages guests to explore their wild side through unforgettable culinary and social experiences.

Every element of the venue will reflect the complex spirit of the wolf—a highly intelligent and layered animal known for its strength, boldness, playfulness, mischief, loyalty, and devotion to its pack. The restaurant will bring bespoke, tailor-made creations from Vanderpump Alain, Lisa's design company with celebrated designer Nick Alain, into a lush, unique environment. A dramatic central bar will serve as the visual and social heart of the space, surrounded by glamorous interiors and bold textures. As with Vanderpump's other venues, the cocktail program will be extensive and imaginative—featuring locally inspired ingredients, elaborate garnishes, and visual storytelling that transforms every drink into a conversation piece.

"We are thrilled to be expanding the Wolf By Vanderpump brand and opening its second location in Scottsdale. WOLF is unique, bold, filled with epic visual statements, and it will be the perfect addition to the stunning Caesars Republic Arizona hotel. Vanderpump Alain is creating gorgeous bespoke pieces to bring this concept to life, with every element taken from the magnificent creature that is the wolf. This location will feel different to the Tahoe location, drawing inspiration from the desert and surrounding areas, which will be infused into the design, the food and the cocktails. We are excited to add this newest venture to our portfolio, and can't wait to spend a lot of time in the beautiful city of Scottsdale," said Lisa Vanderpump.

The food menu at Wolf by Vanderpump Scottsdale will feature a full array of reimagined favorites from the Lake Tahoe location, as well as unique, decadent shareable bites created specifically for this venue. Using seasonally driven and regionally inspired ingredients, the menu will showcase a luxurious blend of classic sophistication and bold creativity.

ABOUT LISA VANDERPUMP

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Alongside her husband, Ken Todd, Vanderpump has been a powerhouse in the restaurant and nightclub industry for over 30 years. Their portfolio includes notable Los Angeles venues such as SUR, and Tom Tom, as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, Pinky's by Vanderpump at the iconic Flamingo Hotel Las Vegas, as well as Wolf by Vanderpump at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe. The Vanderpump Hotel is soon to open at the current Cromwell Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, also in partnership with Caesars Entertainment. Wolf by Vanderpump Scottsdale will be their 39th hospitality concept.

Vanderpump rose to fame on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is the star and Executive Producer of the successful spinoff Vanderpump Rules. Her brand blends glamour with approachability, a quality evident in her television ventures including Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock and Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump on E!. Most recently, she stars and Exec Produces Vanderpump Villa on Hulu, as well as starring in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars on FOX. She is also the creative force behind a line of lighting and furniture with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a popular podcast (All Things Vanderpump), a pet accessories line (VanderpumpPets.com), and a collection of signature beverages including Vanderpump Wines and Vanderpump Vodka. Lisa's Floral line, Vanderpump Blooms, is currently available at Kroger stores nationally.

In 2017, Lisa and Ken founded The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has rescued over 2,800 dogs domestically and hundreds more internationally, with a mission to end animal abuse globally.

ABOUT CAESARS REPUBLIC SCOTTSDALE, A HILTON HOTEL

Opened in March 2024, Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel, is a modern lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona, steps from the premier shopping and dining destination, Scottsdale Fashion Square. As the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment in the United States, this 11-story, 265-room property offers a bold and sophisticated experience designed for today's discerning traveler. Guests are invited to "Unleash Your Alter Ego" and enjoy upscale amenities, including signature dining at Luna by Giada, curated by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, and Wolf by Lisa Vanderpump, a stylish rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views of Camelback Mountain, and versatile meeting and event spaces ideal for business or celebration. Operated by HCW Hospitality, Caesars Republic Scottsdale redefines the hotel experience through a seamless fusion of luxury, lifestyle, and local flair. Learn more at caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.

ABOUT HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Phoenix, Kansas, and Missouri. HCW's diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels and retail to multifamily apartments and condominiums. HCW has developed more than $2.75 billion in real estate in the past 33 years. For more information about HCW visit hcwdevelopment.com

