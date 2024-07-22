Lisabeth Patch Joins 1031 CORP. as Pennsylvania Branch Manager

"I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the 1031 CORP. team and look forward to helping the company expand while continuing to provide an 'exceptional exchange experience, made easy' for our customers and advisors," said Patch. Post this

"I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the 1031 CORP. team and look forward to helping the company expand while continuing to provide a superior exchange experience for our customers and advisors," said Patch.

"Lisabeth, with her extensive experience spanning two decades in various portions of real estate transactions, has been a pivotal figure in our marketplace. Our paths have intersected numerous times. Her operational expertise, unwavering commitment to employee development, impressive growth track record, and deep understanding of the 1031 exchange industry uniquely qualify her to lead our exchange operations in Collegeville. Her contagious enthusiasm is truly inspiring, and I am thrilled to collaborate with her." said Margo McDonnell, President of 1031 CORP.

Patch comes to 1031 CORP. with 17 years of operational experience in the I.R.C. Section 1031 and real estate and title industries, serving previously as a Chief Operating Officer, Partner, and Director of 1031 exchange services. She also has experience in the business development and legal arenas.

Lisabeth holds a Juris Doctor from the Dickinson School of Law at Penn State University, a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from Immaculata University, and participated in the Master's Degree in International Business program at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

About 1031 CORP.

1031 CORP. is a Qualified Intermediary, facilitating 1031 exchanges nationwide. Our team strives to provide "an exceptional exchange experience, made easy," to all parties to the transaction. The company works with real estate investors and business owners selling and purchasing investment real estate and their advisors: real estate professionals, attorneys, CPAs, title and escrow professionals, and financial advisors. A 1031 exchange is a powerful tax tool, established under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, that defers certain taxes, creating benefits for investment property owners, businesses, and the national and local economies.

