LISNR and S-CUBE Forge Partnership to Elevate Transit Systems in India with Ultrasonic Technology

Transforming Multimodal Travel

The integration of Radius, LISNR's ultrasonic SDK alongside S-CUBE's existing automatic fare collection systems will facilitate enhanced mobile ticketing, payments, and BIBO systems. This initiative is designed to complement and extend the capabilities of current technologies, thereby improving the efficiency and security of transit systems throughout India, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur; the system will subsequently be rolled out to other countries around the world, including South Korea, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Eric Allen, CEO of LISNR, emphasized the importance of this partnership to bring ultrasonic to the high-speed travel market in India. "Our collaboration with S-CUBE represents a significant step forward in enriching urban mobility solutions. Ultrasonic technology complements existing modalities and opens new possibilities for addressing complex transit challenges. This partnership represents our commitment to innovation and our belief in the transformative potential of ultrasonic solutions in high-speed, high-volume transit environments."

Expanding Ultrasonic Utility

The rollout of the National Common Mobility Card and the standardization of new data modalities in India are significant steps forward for transit solutions in India. LISNR's technology will help S-CUBE expand the capabilities of automatic fare collection systems using a new identification protocol at the device level without increasing hardware costs or transactional friction. Ultimately, S-CUBE's goal is to increase system throughput minimums by 42% and provide a hassle-free travel experience.

Ritesh Verma, CEO of S-CUBE, echoes a shared vision for the partnership. "Working with LISNR allows us to enhance the standards of transit technology in India and beyond, integrating ultrasonic solutions to increase system throughput and reduce congestion, particularly in high-density scenarios."

The Future of Urban Mobility Transit in India is Ultrasonic

This partnership signifies a joint commitment to setting new standards that will continue to shape the landscape of public transportation globally. As LISNR and S-CUBE continue to innovate within the transit sector, they invite transport operators and stakeholders to join them in shaping the future of urban mobility. To learn more about how LISNR's ultrasonic solutions empower urban mobility applications, visit the website.

ABOUT LISNR

LISNR powers secure and seamless data transmission in over 100 countries using sound for proximity verification, proximity marketing, and transaction verifications. Its ultrasonic SDK challenges conventional methods like Bluetooth, NFC, and QR codes, offering a versatile, offline alternative requiring no special hardware. By converging offline and online experiences, LISNR's technology is critical to digital transformation initiatives in urban mobility, retail, financial services, digital identity, and hospitality. For more information, visit LISNR.com.

ABOUT S-CUBE

Satyam Software Solutions, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000 – 1: 2018 certified company founded in 2006, specializes in delivering innovative solutions for Automation and Mass Rapid Transit Systems, including metros and BRTS. With a robust product portfolio that includes Automatic Fare Collection Systems and Industrial Automation, S-CUBE tailors its services to meet client needs throughout the product development lifecycle, ensuring cost-effective quality with a focus on technology and innovation. For more information, visit S-CUBETECH.com.

