LISNR Announces Release Date for Next Generation Ultrasonic SDK

This release introduces new ToneLock and encryption capabilities to the core technology, making Radius 3.1 the most secure ultrasonic SDK on the market. Combined with enhancements to multichannel transceiving, flexible tone profiles, and developer-first callbacks, Radius 3.1 empowers brands to interact meaningfully at the exact right moment.

"Radius 3.1 is more than just an SDK upgrade. It's a step toward redefining what's possible in the micromoments that matter most," said Eric Allen, CEO of LISNR. "It allows our partners to authenticate, engage, and transact with their customers in ways that are both secure and seamless."

New Use Cases

Through Radius 3.1, LISNR elevates the standards for proximity technology protocols, enhancing how global brands can activate and unify experiences that meet customers instantly in the real world.

> For a sneak preview of features and new use cases, visit the Radius 3.1 preview page.

ABOUT LISNR®

Today's customer expects seamless, secure, and context-aware interactions—anytime, anywhere. LISNR® helps brands deliver on that expectation by powering proximity engagement that works without dependence on hardware, connectivity, or QR codes. With millions of transmissions in over 100 countries, LISNR's ultrasonic SDK Radius® and mobile customer engagement platform Quest allow businesses to recognize presence, personalize experiences, and process transactions in real-time. From mobility and retail to fintech and hospitality, LISNR bridges the gap between digital and physical with proximity-first experiences that drive loyalty, revenue, and trust. For more information, contact a LISNR proximity services expert.

