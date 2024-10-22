LISNR Expands Advisory Board with New Appointments of Andrew White and Dustin Young

"We're thrilled to welcome Andrew and Dustin to the LISNR® advisory board. Their combined experience in financial technology and investment adds critical depth to our leadership, complementing our focus on driving further value in the retail and financial sectors." Post this

Joining Young, Andrew White is the founder of Sweat Equity Partners, bringing over three decades of investment experience and guiding startups and established companies to new heights. His deep expertise in strategic investment aligns with LISNR's continued expansion and growth in new markets.

Eric Allen, CEO of LISNR®, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, "We're thrilled to welcome Andrew and Dustin to the LISNR® advisory board. Their combined experience in financial technology and investment adds critical depth to our leadership, complementing our focus on driving further value in the retail and financial sectors."

Dustin Young highlighted the importance of LISNR's technology in the evolving fintech space, "LISNR's innovative approach to proximity and transaction verification stands at the forefront of what's next in fintech. I'm excited to help the company advance its technology and reach new milestones."

Andrew White echoed his sentiment, adding, "I'm honored to join LISNR's advisory board and support its mission to drive sustainable innovation through collaboration. LISNR's disruptive data-over-sound technology has immense potential to deliver lasting value across numerous global industries."

White and Young will join a distinguished board that includes retail technology leader Kirk Ball and seasoned fintech expert Paul Bartholomew-Keen. The LISNR® advisory board now consists of a diverse mix of leaders across key sectors:

Kirk Ball, former EVP & CIO at Giant Eagle and former CTO at Kroger, brings decades of retail innovation to LISNR's strategic planning.

Paul Bartholomew-Keen, a seasoned financial services leader at companies like Travelex, Elavon, and Mastercard will continue to drive LISNR's focus on fintech and payments innovation.

Dustin Young, with his extensive knowledge of payments and corporate strategy, complements LISNR's forward-thinking approach in the fintech arena.

Andrew White, with a deep background in investment and entrepreneurship, adds a unique perspective to the board's strategic outlook.

With this exceptional group of leaders, LISNR® is well-positioned to continue innovating its Radius® SDK for proximity verification, transaction verification, and proximity marketing to deliver seamless experiences in mobility, retail, fintech, hospitality, and beyond.

