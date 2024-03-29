LISNR Welcomes Retail Tech Executive Kirk Ball to Board of Advisors

"The LISNR product suite provides leading ultrasonic proximity capability to serve many needs across various industries such as retail, payments, customer identification, and authorization." Post this

Ball's career is marked by his extraordinary ability to cultivate relationships and build consensus among senior business and technology leaders, alongside a demonstrated passion for innovation that transcends traditional boundaries. His strategic insight and experience will be invaluable as LISNR continues to expand its SDK platform and extend its dominance as an ultrasonic technology provider, filling in technology gaps where BLE, NFC, Ultra-wideband, and QR codes are insufficient or unavailable without the need for internet connectivity or camera-equipped smartphones.

Reflecting on his appointment, Kirk Ball remarked, "I am excited to join the LISNR Board. The LISNR product suite provides leading ultrasonic proximity capability to serve many needs across various industries such as retail, payments, customer identification, and authorization."

LISNR's Radius SDK represents a paradigm shift in how devices communicate in proximity. It facilitates a wide array of applications, from secure identification and mobile payments to loyalty programs, all while prioritizing user privacy and security. With Kirk Ball on board, LISNR is set to further its mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global industries it serves.

ABOUT LISNR

LISNR powers secure and seamless data transmission using sound, enabling proximity verification, marketing, and transaction verification across a variety of industries in over eight countries. Its Radius SDK challenges the limited accessibility and connectivity of conventional methods like Bluetooth, NFC, Ultra-wideband, and QR codes, offering a safe, versatile, low-power alternative that operates offline and requires no special hardware. By converging offline and online experiences, LISNR aims to revolutionize interaction in urban mobility, retail, and digital identity, among others. Founded in Cincinnati in 2012, LISNR's major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about LISNR and its innovative data-over-sound solutions, visit the LISNR.com website or LinkedIn.

