Lissele Pratt, Co-Founder of Capitalixe accepted into Forbes Business Council

Lissele was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Lissele Pratt has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Lissele will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"I am honoured and excited to join the Forbes Business Council and connect with a prestigious community of like-minded professionals and industry leaders. This opportunity aligns perfectly with Capitalixe's mission to innovate and lead in the fintech payments and banking solutions for high-risk sectors. I look forward to contributing my insights and expertise through Forbes.com, as well as learning from the diverse experiences of other council members."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council

(YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

