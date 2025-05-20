Listening to Heal: Celeste Edmunds Emerges as a Leading Voice During National Foster Care Awareness Month

"If you've never been in foster care, start by listening," Edmunds said. "Not to judge or fix—but to understand. Awareness is not about pity. It's about participating." Post this

"Adults shape the architecture of safety in a child's life," said Edmunds. "And when that architecture crumbles, as it often does in foster care, we are all called to be the rebuilders."

First established in 1988, National Foster Care Awareness Month not only recognizes systemic gaps but seeks to center the children living within them. Through her writing and leadership, Edmunds challenges the public to move beyond awareness toward meaningful engagement.

"Telling our stories helps us heal. Hearing stories helps us understand," she said. "And understanding opens the door to real, lasting change."

Garbage Bag Girl has resonated with readers nationwide—particularly those with lived foster care experience. For many, Edmunds is telling their story for the first time. To extend the impact, she and her team have distributed more than 3,500 complimentary copies of the book to professionals across the country, equipping child welfare advocates with greater empathy and insight.

As the executive director of The Christmas Box International—a nonprofit that has served over 170,000 abused, neglected and trafficked children worldwide—Edmunds leads with lived experience. Her organization collaborates with local, national and international partners to provide shelter, essential items and long-term support for children in crisis.

"If you've never been in foster care, start by listening," Edmunds said. "Not to judge or fix—but to understand. Awareness is not about pity. It's about participating."

This May, she invites communities, policymakers and individuals to not only listen—but to act.

Celeste Edmunds is a national child welfare advocate, public speaker and author of Garbage Bag Girl. A survivor of the foster care system, she currently serves as executive director of The Christmas Box International. Through storytelling, leadership and advocacy, she empowers others to turn trauma into transformation. To learn more, go to celesteedmunds.com.

Founded in 1996 by author Richard Paul Evans following the success of his novel The Christmas Box, The Christmas Box International provides shelter, resources and emotional support to victims of abuse, neglect, trafficking and homelessness. Since its inception, the organization has served more than 170,000 children worldwide. In 2024 alone, over 13,600 children received care and critical support. Their mission: Every child deserves a childhood. For more information, visit thechristmasbox.org.

