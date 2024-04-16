Listening to the Silence; The Key to Establishing Communication on a Spiritual Level

New book shares first-hand experience with nurturing a bond with a loved one who has moved on to the spiritual plane

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mother-son duo Gina G. Gray and Spencer L. Gray share a unique bond that Gina says allows them to communicate, not only during Spencer's time on Earth but also after he transcended, at age 23. Together, they have released "Listen to the Silence: Messages & Miracles from Spencer Who Never Spoke Words," to help readers access a bond by unlocking the language of spirit.

This enlightening co-creation shares how even though Spencer was non-verbal during his time on Earth, he and his mother Gina were able to communicate telepathically, and have continued to communicate since he went to the "Light Being, Shima," and "ascended into the True Light," according to Gina.

"Shortly after Spencer transcended, I noticed messages from him, which I began calling 'Spencpiratations,'" Gina said. "He often sends me messages through music, poetry, orbs of light, numbers, or simple words. He shares his unconditional love and brilliant ideas with me daily."

Their book shows readers that the bond with loved ones isn't broken when someone passes on. "Listen to the Silence," shares how communication is possible without words and beyond a plane of physical existence.

"We are intimately interrelated to those we love deeply," Gina said. "Through my own experiences, I have discovered the bridge to connecting with loved ones who have crossed over. With 'Listen to the Silence,' readers can expand their capabilities to tap into the language of spirit and restore their connected freedom with those they love."

Gina plans to continue sharing Spencer's messages and to support those who are navigating healing and grief in future books, and with her work as a Freedom Coach, Counselor and Oracle.

"Listen to the Silence: Messages & Miracles from Spencer Who Never Spoke Words"

By Spencer L. Gray & Gina G. Gray

ISBN: 9798765240274 (softcover); 9798765240298 (hardcover); 9798765240281 (electronic); 9798765244272 (audio)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Spencer L. Gray was born on December 7, 1995. He lived 23 years in his body before transcending to the True Light on Feb. 8, 2019. Inspiring others throughout his years, he embodied life as an "All-you-can-LIVE buffet". His smile and laughter were his most utilized tools of love, and he shared his joy with a ceaseless energy of compassion for everyone who experienced his presence.

Gina G. Gray has been a protector, a supporter, and an advocate for sovereignty. Through this unique experience, she is especially gifted with the ability to disseminate seeds of power that promote sovereignty within other's lives. With her role as an oracle and mother in this amazing journey, she embodies the spirit of forging a new path where none seemed available. To learn about her work healing emotional wounds, please visit https://anywheremindbodysoul.com and to learn more about "Listen to the Silence", please visit https://listentothesilence.org/.

