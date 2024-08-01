ListingAI.co - Leading Real Estate AI Marketing Platform Acquired by ex-Checkout 51 Founder

We want ListingAI to be the catalyst that not only helps agents excel in their profession but also enhances the experience for all parties involved in real estate transactions. Post this

ListingAI leverages MappedBy's proprietary dataset to offer uniquely informed AI-generated content through an intuitive user interface. Agents input key property details such as address, their option of notable features, and the listing photographs. Users can also customize the AI's output to match their brand voice by answering a few simple questions. The platform generates tailored, high-quality content, streamlining the marketing process for real estate professionals.

Following the acquisition, ListingAI has undergone a significant transformation, expanding its suite of AI-powered tools. The platform now offers a comprehensive range of features designed to streamline marketing efforts and enhance agent productivity:

Listing Website Generation: Helps agents build a strong online presence by creating dedicated property websites.

Image Caption Generation: Automates the creation of engaging MLS listing descriptions, saving agents valuable time.

Social Media Content Creation: Assists agents in crafting compelling posts to advertise listings across various social platforms.

QR Code Integration: Generates scannable codes that direct potential clients to marketing materials and serve as digital sign-in forms for open houses, facilitating lead generation.

In addition to these enhancements, ListingAI is proud to introduce its proprietary AI chatbot, "Coach." Specifically optimized for the real estate industry, Coach is uniquely tailored to each agent's listing portfolio. This personalization significantly reduces the likelihood of inaccuracies while ensuring highly relevant and useful responses to client inquiries.

CEO Andrew McGrath elaborates, "Since acquiring ListingAI, our primary focus has been to transcend the limitations of being just another 'listing description tool' or part of the 'AI fad'. We're committed to evolving into the go-to Real Estate AI platform for agents and brokerages alike. While simple tools were a great starting point, we recognize that to remain relevant and valuable, we need to offer much more. By year's end, we anticipate ListingAI will be the comprehensive solution that real estate professionals turn to first.

Looking ahead to the next five years, we expect ListingAI will become a platform far beyond an AI marketing tool. We aim to create something that empowers agents to make more informed decisions, gain deeper insights into their markets, and better understand their clients' needs. Moreover, we aspire to develop a platform that increases market liquidity and accelerates transactions for both buyers and sellers.

We want ListingAI to be the catalyst that not only helps agents excel in their profession but also enhances the experience for all parties involved in real estate transactions."

