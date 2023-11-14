Listo Global Announces Acquisition of Magellan Ai to Enhance AI-Driven HR Solutions for Global Employers

"The integration of Magellan Ai's capabilities aligns perfectly with Listo's mission to be at the cutting edge of global HR solutions," said Freddie Ashby, Listo Global Co-founder and CEO. Post this

"The integration of Magellan Ai's capabilities aligns perfectly with Listo's mission to be at the cutting edge of global HR solutions. This acquisition underscores our commitment to continually enhance the value we provide our clients. We're thrilled to welcome Pierce to the Listo family. He's the perfect person to lead our future partnership efforts," said Ashby.

Pierce Brehm, now Listo Global VP of Partnerships, added, "Being assimilated into Listo Global offers an incredible opportunity to synergize our strengths. Together, we're poised to redefine the benchmarks in HR technology, aiming to create transformative experiences for businesses globally."

In the coming months, as Listo Global incorporates the assets and expertise of Magellan Ai, clients can anticipate a suite of enriched offerings and even more dynamic solutions tailored to their needs.

For more details, please visit http://www.listoglobal.com.

About Listo Global, Inc.

Founded in the summer of 2022 by an expert team in the global employment industry, Listo Global, Inc. (Listo) makes it easy for companies to Find, Hire, and Pay™ their global teams. Drawing on their experiences living and working with talented people all over the world, Listo's founding team believes that remote employment and distributed teams are a fulfilling way to connect people and help us better understand each other. For more information, visit ListoGlobal.com.

