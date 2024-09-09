Lite Run Announces Availability of Innovative Anti-Gravity Mobilization Device for Physical and Occupational Therapy

Lite Run is a pioneering company dedicated to enhancing mobility and rehabilitation through innovative technology. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lite Run's mission is to restore independence and improve the quality of life for individuals facing rehabilitation challenges. The company's flagship product, the Lite Run anti-gravity mobilization device, is FDA-cleared and designed to reduce the risk of falls while maximizing caregiver efficiency.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lite Run, a leader in advanced mobility solutions for physical and occupational therapy, is excited to announce that its innovative anti-gravity mobilization device is now available for immediate delivery. Proudly assembled in St. Paul, Minnesota, these state-of-the-art machines are set to transform patient care by enhancing mobility, reducing fall risks, and streamlining operations in healthcare facilities nationwide.

Designed with patient safety and caregiver efficiency in mind, the Lite Run device is fall-proof and typically requires only a single provider to operate. This significantly improves care delivery in settings where resources are limited. This efficiency is especially beneficial in skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers, where physical and occupational therapists are often tasked with managing high patient volumes.

For physical and occupational therapists, the Lite Run device offers an invaluable tool in their therapeutic arsenal. By enabling safer, supported ambulation, the device allows therapists to focus on optimizing patient rehabilitation without requiring multiple staff members to assist. This may enhance the quality of care and maximize the productivity of therapy sessions, making it possible to serve more patients effectively.

The technology is easy to use and can be taken to the patient in any clinical setting, including hospital rooms, without a need for build-outs or overhead systems. After taking Lite Run out of the crate and going through easy-to-understand training, providers can mobilize a patient or use it for fall-proof VR balance training, to name just a couple of clinical applications.

"Our device represents a significant advancement in rehabilitation technology," said Gregg Smith, CEO of Lite Run. "We are thrilled to make our device available to healthcare providers on the front lines of delivering life-changing care. With our anti-gravity technology, physical and occupational therapists can deliver safer, more efficient rehabilitation, potentially empowering patients to regain their independence faster and with greater confidence."

The availability of this device follows Lite Run's successful scaling of production to produce the initial batch of machines. With a total addressable market exceeding $2.3 billion in the U.S. alone, Lite Run is poised to significantly impact healthcare delivery across a range of settings, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, intensive rehabilitation facilities, and VA facilities.

About Lite Run: Lite Run is a pioneering company dedicated to enhancing mobility and rehabilitation through innovative technology. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lite Run's mission is to restore independence and improve the quality of life for individuals facing rehabilitation challenges. The company's flagship product, the Lite Run anti-gravity mobilization device, is FDA-cleared and designed to reduce the risk of falls while maximizing caregiver efficiency.

