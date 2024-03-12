LiteLinx and Winncom Technologies Join Forces to Distribute Advanced Fiber Connectivity Solutions Worldwide

Yishai Amsterdamer, CEO and founder of LiteLinx, says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Winncom. Their expertise in end-to-end connectivity solutions, is the perfect complement to our leading-edge fiber products and our uncompromising manufacturing standards." Post this

"At Winncom, we offer comprehensive solutions tailored to nearly a dozen vertical markets worldwide. To effectively cater to our diverse customer base, it's crucial that we provide top-notch products that excel in performance, affordability, and suitability for specific applications. Partnering with LiteLinx enables us to further extend our reach in the fiber market, ensuring the continued delivery of solutions that have established Winncom as a trusted global provider of connectivity solutions across all scales," states Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Management & Marketing at Winncom.

Mike Cook, Vice President of Business Development at Winncom, adds, " LiteLinx offers a comprehensive range of products, including cables, enclosures, cabinets, and accessories. Through tailoring its product lineup and placing a priority on meeting customer needs, LiteLinx guarantees that its solutions surpass industry benchmarks and contribute to the success of its partners."

Yishai Amsterdamer, CEO and founder of LiteLinx, says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Winncom. Their expertise in end-to-end connectivity solutions, plus their worldwide distribution network, is the perfect complement to our leading-edge fiber products and our uncompromising manufacturing standards. Now, when customers around the world are searching for right-sized, forward-thinking connectivity solutions, they will have access to more options than ever."

About LiteLinx :

LiteLinx, headquartered in Albany, NY, stands out as a premier manufacturer of top-notch fiber solutions. LiteLinx is dedicated to research and development of innovative new product offerings, while customizing existing product portfolio. LiteLinx provides a comprehensive range of fiber optic products, encompassing cables, closures, cabinets, and accessories. LiteLinx is a customer centric company focusing on customer requirements and success.

About Winncom:

Winncom Technologies, a global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope and a reputation for quality products, Winncom has been at the forefront of the global technology marketplace since 1996. For more information, visit http://www.winncom.com or (440) 498-9510

