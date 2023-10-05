Literacy acceleration and career opportunity take center stage in CMSGO, a highly innovative online program launched by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

When the kids know their 'why'—what interests them, the jobs that excite them based on their interests, how much money they can make, and how amazing their futures can be, it all just clicks Tweet this

In announcing the program, CMS' superintendent Dr. Crystal L. Hill, Ed.D., stated, "Our mission at CMS is to create an innovative, inclusive, student-centered environment that supports the development of independent learners. We need to prepare our young people to be leaders in a technologically savvy, globally competitive world. This mission led to the development of the CMSGO program. We couldn't be more excited!"

Dr. Hill expressed, "We want to ensure endless possibilities and ensure all students graduate from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with employability and entrepreneurial skills. They must be fully prepared for success - employed, enlisted, or enrolled. With CMSGO, we've added a powerful, technologically advanced program that accelerates literacy and learning while personalizing paths to career and life-long opportunity."

Saki Dodelson, ed-tech visionary and the CEO of Beable, which powers the CMSGO program, commented, "The Beable platform helps students understand who they are and what they want in life. As they do, we accelerate their literacy proficiency to make sure they can take on any challenge. We want to encourage them to dream big and give them the tools and support to realize their dreams."

Literacy with the Why: Motivating Kids by Giving Them Control Over Their Futures

Starting this week, 80,000 CMS students from 90 schools will start using CMSGO. The program is self-launched by the students and self-directed. It extends learning outside of school hours to the home and to anywhere and everywhere learning can occur.

All content is delivered in English and Spanish, with translation support in 100+ languages. CMSGO leads at each school will support the students. Parents and the community will also be closely involved to encourage and ensure student usage every day. And Beable will provide hands-on, daily support and motivation for all participants.

CMSGO uses the latest technology, especially personalization, to make learning exciting. Students create their own 'GoProfile' that includes hobbies, interests, and goals; what they love to read about; all the things that make them unique and special. By knowing their interests, they get to know their 'why'. CMSGO then recommends the just-right jobs for each student, the just-right lessons, and the most interesting articles on topics they select.

"When the kids know their 'why'—what interests them, the jobs that excite them based on their interests, how much money they can make, and how amazing their futures can be, it all just clicks," Dodelson said. "They become engaged and motivated to reach their goals. They realize that reading is the key that unlocks opportunity."

Dr. Hill concluded, "We are extremely excited about this opportunity. We're looking to everyone across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region—students, families, teachers, and the community at large—to come together through CMSGO, so our students can dream big and realize their dreams."

About Beable

Beable is a women-owned public-benefit corporation launched by ed-tech visionary Saki Dodelson and the co-founders of Achieve3000®. With Beable, Dodelson and her team are pursuing an ambitious and essential mission: to exponentially accelerate literacy and learning for all students, while creating personalized pathways to lifelong success. Beable delivers on its charter by providing K-12's first Life-Ready Literacy System, a revolutionary, multi-dimensional system that enables all students to achieve unprecedented 5X literacy gains by integrating literacy acceleration with content mastery, SEL and career development. Powered by the proprietary BeableIQ™engine, which combines automation, artificial intelligence and flexibility across physical and virtual learning environments, Beable is a system created especially for the educational challenges of 2021 and beyond. The Beable Life-Ready Literacy System won a 2021 CODiE Award for the Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution. Beable also provides TestAhead, the ultra-personalized online ACT/SAT prep solution that leverages students' unique strengths to build test-taking skills and cognitive flexibility — while assuring test-prep equity, exposure and access. Learn more at http://www.beable.com

About Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the 17th largest school district in the nation and the second largest in North Carolina. The district provides academic instruction and support to more than 142,000 students across Mecklenburg County. Serving students from 175 countries who speak 209 languages, as well as students with learning and physical disabilities, we offer an extensive number of options available to prepare students for college and career readiness, including 104 magnet programs in 71 schools and 21 career and technical education programs.

Our vision is to create an innovative, inclusive, student-centered environment that supports the development of independent learners. With a focus on ensuring all students reach their full potential, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leads the community in educational excellence, inspiring intellectual curiosity, creativity and achievement. Learn more at https://www.cmsk12.org/districthome.

