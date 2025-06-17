Litespace Launches AI Agents for Recruiters to Screen Candidates and Hire Three Times Faster

"Early users cut time-to-shortlist from days to hours and reach confident decisions faster." Post this

All of this information is merged into one unified profile that updates in real time so recruiters and hiring managers see the same ranking and insights at every step. With the heavy lifting handled, teams can focus on conversations with the best talent instead of spreadsheets and email threads.

"Companies are seeing five to ten times more applications than they used to," said Zeeshan Shahid, co-founder of Litespace. "With AI making it easier for job seekers to apply en masse, recruiter workflows slow everything down. Litespace lets teams handle that volume without losing quality or speed."

"Recruiters have to do more with less, and the right AI assistant makes that possible," added Jack Lau, co-founder of Litespace. "Early users cut time-to-shortlist from days to hours and reach confident decisions faster."

Fast-paced high-growth companies across North America are already adopting Litespace to keep pace with 1000+ application volumes while maintaining rigorous hiring standards. Early deployments show significant reductions in screening time and faster offers for top candidates.

About Litespace

Founded by Jack Lau (formerly at Bridgewater, 2x startup founder) and Zeeshan Shahid (co-founder of FutureFit AI, 3x startup founder), Litespace builds AI recruiting agents that help organizations identify and hire top talent quickly and confidently by unifying resume data, interviews, and assessments in one profile. Learn more or request a demo at https://litespace.io.

Media Contact

Zeeshan Shahid | Co-founder Litespace, Litespace, 1 6137000352, [email protected], https://www.litespace.io/

SOURCE Litespace