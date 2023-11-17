LITFINCON Expands Its Horizon: Announcing LITFINCON Los Angeles in 2024

"We are honored to bring LITFINCON to Los Angeles, home to legendry trial lawyers and some of the busiest court systems in our country," says Mani Walia, General Counsel & Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital. Post this

"We are honored to bring LITFINCON to Los Angeles, home to legendry trial lawyers and some of the busiest court systems in our country. We look forward to paying tribute to those furthering access to justice in California – while also providing the industry-leading content you have come to expect from LITFINCON," says Mani Walia, General Counsel & Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital.

LITFINCON LA's venue is The Maybourne Beverly Hills, a symbol of West Coast elegance, perfectly located adjacent to Rodeo Drive. Guests can indulge in top-tier dining and services, staying at Tatler's 2023 selection for "Best City Hotel."

Siltstone Capital, the organizer of LITFINCON, is a top-tier niche alternative small business that provides funding solutions for litigants, law firms, and legal teams, aiming to support plaintiffs with the financial resources to assert and protect their rights. Learn more about Siltstone Capital at www.siltstonecapital.com.

For further details about LITFINCON Los Angeles, please visit our website at www.litfincon.com/losangeles.

To watch the highlight video of LITFINCON II, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiTgarzX-zs.

For media and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Ally Herebic at [email protected].

Media Contact

Allyson Herebic, Siltstone Capital, 1 7133759219, [email protected], www.siltstonecapital.com

SOURCE Siltstone Capital