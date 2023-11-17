LITFINCON Expands Its Horizon: Announcing LITFINCON Los Angeles in 2024

Siltstone Capital is thrilled to bring LITFINCON to 90210.
HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LITFINCON, the leading litigation finance summit held annually in Houston, Texas, brings together global legal and financial experts to discuss innovations, strategies, trends, and emerging opportunities in the growing ecosystem of litigation finance. This event also stands as the premier platform for networking and sharing insights in the litigation finance space.
Today, we are thrilled to announce LITFINCON's expansion to Los Angeles, marking a pivotal moment in the industry. LITFINCON has consistently brought together diverse professionals, including litigators, general counsel, law firm partners, funders, investors, insurance professionals, investors, and judges. We look forward to replicating this mix in Los Angeles—one of the busiest legal hubs in the world. Attendees can anticipate exclusive networking events, two engaging days of insightful panel discussions, the much-anticipated return of the Judicial Panel, and a delightful comedic segment during "Law, Lunch & Laughs."
"We are honored to bring LITFINCON to Los Angeles, home to legendry trial lawyers and some of the busiest court systems in our country. We look forward to paying tribute to those furthering access to justice in California – while also providing the industry-leading content you have come to expect from LITFINCON," says Mani Walia, General Counsel & Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital.
LITFINCON LA's venue is The Maybourne Beverly Hills, a symbol of West Coast elegance, perfectly located adjacent to Rodeo Drive. Guests can indulge in top-tier dining and services, staying at Tatler's 2023 selection for "Best City Hotel."
Siltstone Capital, the organizer of LITFINCON, is a top-tier niche alternative small business that provides funding solutions for litigants, law firms, and legal teams, aiming to support plaintiffs with the financial resources to assert and protect their rights. Learn more about Siltstone Capital at www.siltstonecapital.com.
For further details about LITFINCON Los Angeles, please visit our website at www.litfincon.com/losangeles.
To watch the highlight video of LITFINCON II, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiTgarzX-zs.
