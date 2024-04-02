LITFINCON Expands to Los Angeles in September 2024 and Announces Distinguished Judicial Panel

The premier litigation finance conference is proud to announce its expansion to Los Angeles in September 2024, featuring distinguished jurists on the highly anticipated Judicial Panel.
LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the premier litigation finance conference renowned for its thought leadership and networking opportunities, LITFINCON is proud to announce its expansion to Los Angeles in September 2024.
LITFINCON Los Angeles promises to uphold its tradition of excellence, offering attendees exclusive networking events, informative and engaging panel discussions, and unique insights into the evolving landscape of litigation finance through both a legal and financial lens. Attendees include a diverse array of professionals, including litigators, general counsel, law firm partners, funders, investors, insurance professionals, and esteemed members of the judiciary.
Among the hallmarks of LITFINCON is the Judicial Panel, featuring distinguished jurists who will offer invaluable perspectives on the intersection of law and finance. LITFINCON Los Angeles is honored to announce these participating jurists with additional jurists to be announced:
- The Honorable Patrick Bumatay of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
- The Honorable Charles Eskridge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas
- The Honorable Taylor McNeel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi
The Judicial Panel will be moderated by Lauren J. Harrison, Vice President & Investment Counselor of Law Finance Group.
"We want to thank our distinguished panel of jurists for taking time from their busy day jobs to share their views about our industry's work. I was privileged to begin my legal career by clerking for two federal judges, so our firm's respect for the public service and dedication of members of the judiciary is deep and sincere," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital.
LITFINCON Los Angeles's venue is The Maybourne Beverly Hills, a symbol of West Coast elegance, perfectly located adjacent to Rodeo Drive. Guests can indulge in top-tier dining and services, staying at Tatler's 2023 selection for "Best City Hotel."
Registration for LITFINCON Los Angeles 2024 is now open, with early bird discounts available for a limited time. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the premier event shaping the future of litigation finance.
If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to Ally Herebic at [email protected].
Siltstone Capital, the organizer of LITFINCON, is a top-tier niche alternative capital provider that provides funding solutions for litigants, law firms, and legal teams, aiming to support plaintiffs with the financial resources to assert and protect their rights. Learn more about Siltstone Capital at www.siltstonecapital.com.
For further details about LITFINCON Los Angeles, please visit our website at www.litfincon.com.
Media Contact
Allyson Herebic, LITFINCON, 1 7133759219, [email protected], www.litfincon.com
SOURCE LITFINCON
Share this article