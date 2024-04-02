LITFINCON Expands to Los Angeles in September 2024 and Announces Distinguished Judicial Panel

"We want to thank our distinguished panel of jurists for taking time from their busy day jobs to share their views about our industry's work," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital. Post this

Among the hallmarks of LITFINCON is the Judicial Panel, featuring distinguished jurists who will offer invaluable perspectives on the intersection of law and finance. LITFINCON Los Angeles is honored to announce these participating jurists with additional jurists to be announced:

The Honorable Patrick Bumatay of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit The Honorable Charles Eskridge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas

District Court for the Southern District of The Honorable Taylor McNeel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi

The Judicial Panel will be moderated by Lauren J. Harrison, Vice President & Investment Counselor of Law Finance Group.

"We want to thank our distinguished panel of jurists for taking time from their busy day jobs to share their views about our industry's work. I was privileged to begin my legal career by clerking for two federal judges, so our firm's respect for the public service and dedication of members of the judiciary is deep and sincere," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital.

LITFINCON Los Angeles's venue is The Maybourne Beverly Hills, a symbol of West Coast elegance, perfectly located adjacent to Rodeo Drive. Guests can indulge in top-tier dining and services, staying at Tatler's 2023 selection for "Best City Hotel."

Registration for LITFINCON Los Angeles 2024 is now open, with early bird discounts available for a limited time. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the premier event shaping the future of litigation finance.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to Ally Herebic at [email protected].

Siltstone Capital, the organizer of LITFINCON, is a top-tier niche alternative capital provider that provides funding solutions for litigants, law firms, and legal teams, aiming to support plaintiffs with the financial resources to assert and protect their rights. Learn more about Siltstone Capital at www.siltstonecapital.com.

For further details about LITFINCON Los Angeles, please visit our website at www.litfincon.com.

