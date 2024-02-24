LITFINCON III Announces Distinguished Judicial Panel for Premier Litigation Finance Conference

"We thank our distinguished panel of jurists for taking time from their busy day jobs to share their views about our industry's work in the emerging area of law and finance," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital. Post this

The Honorable Charles Eskridge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas

District Court for the Southern District of The Honorable Brett Busby of the Supreme Court of Texas

The Honorable Derek Gilliland, Magistrate Judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas

District Court for the Western District of The Honorable Veronica Rivas-Molloy of the Texas First District Court of Appeals

"I was so fortunate to begin my legal career by clerking for two judges, so our firm's respect for the public service and dedication of members of the judiciary is deep and thorough. We thank our distinguished panel of jurists for taking time from their busy day jobs to share their views about our industry's work in the emerging area of law and finance," says Mani Walia, Managing Partner at Siltstone Capital.

The Judicial Panel will be moderated by Lauren J. Harrison, Vice President/Investment Counselor and Legal Counsel of Law Finance Group.

In addition to the judicial panel, we are thrilled to announce the return of the Academic Panel, which features the following leading scholars:

Professor Anthony Sebok of the Cardozo School of Law

of the Cardozo School of Law Professor Tony Casey of the University of Chicago Law School

of the Law School Professor Lynn Baker of the University of Texas School of Law

of the School of Law Professor Brad Wendel of Cornell Law School

LITFINCON III looks forward to expanding to Los Angeles on September 18-19, 2024, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Siltstone Capital, the host of LITFINCON III, is a premier investment firm that provides capital solutions to litigants, law firms, and legal departments to help resolve their real-world legal issues and create significant value for all stakeholders. For more information about Siltstone Capital, please visit our website www.siltstonecapital.com.

For more information about LITFINCON, please visit our website www.litfincon.com.

For media and partnership inquiries, please contact Ally Herebic at [email protected].

