LITFINCON Los Angeles Expands Judicial Panel and Welcomes David Lat as Featured Speaker

LITFINCON LA is thrilled to announce a fourth jurist, who will join the Judicial Panel: The Honorable Shashi Kewalramani of the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Other participating jurists include The Honorable Patrick Bumatay of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, The Honorable Charles Eskridge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and The Honorable Taylor McNeel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The Judicial Panel will be moderated by Lauren J. Harrison, Vice President/Investment Counselor and Legal Counsel of Law Finance Group, who will provide insights from the judges on how they view the current issues and topics in litigation finance.

In addition to the judicial panel, LITFINCON LA looks forward to hosting David Lat as the featured speaker of the conference. Mr. Lat is a lawyer turned writer who publishes Original Jurisdiction, a newsletter on Substack about law and legal affairs, and he writes a column for Bloomberg Law. Additionally, there will be many insightful panels, discussions, and networking opportunities, including a pre-conference cocktail reception held at Spago Beverly Hills, an exclusive Michelin-starred restaurant, on Tuesday, September 17th and a networking dinner on The Maybourne's rooftop garden terrace on Wednesday, September 18th.

"It is an honor to host LITFINCON in Beverly Hills, CA, which will serve as a beautiful setting for all. I am excited about bringing together all the major legal and financial participants on the West Coast, which has such a robust legal market. We look forward to networking, assisting, and collaborating with those in the litigation finance ecosystem," says Robert Le, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siltstone Capital.

LITFINCON LA has already garnered substantial interest and early support from leading organizations within the litigation finance industry. Confirmed initial sponsors include CAC Specialty, Vanbridge, Aon, Spencer Fane, Counsel Financial, Willis Towers Watson, Western Alliance Bank, and Critchfield Critchfield & Johnson.

LITFINCON LA's venue is The Maybourne Beverly Hills, a symbol of West Coast elegance, perfectly located adjacent to Rodeo Drive. Guests can indulge in top-tier dining and services, staying at Tatler's 2023 selection for "Best City Hotel."

Siltstone Capital, the host of LITFINCON, is a premier investment firm that provides capital solutions to litigants, law firms, and legal departments to help resolve their real-world legal issues and create significant value for all stakeholders. For more information about Siltstone Capital, please visit our website www.siltstonecapital.com.

For more information about LITFINCON, please visit our website www.litfincon.com.

For media and partnership inquiries, please contact Allyson Herebic at [email protected].

