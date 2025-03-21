Lithero Announces New Integration with Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing and Adobe Workfront

Adobe has integrated Lithero's innovative AI platforms, LARA Create and LARA Review, into two key Adobe products. LARA Create is now integrated with Adobe GenStudio, enhancing both productivity and creativity, while maintaining the stringent compliance standards that are critical in life sciences. Additionally, LARA Review is integrated into Adobe Workfront, streamlining workflow cycle times by enabling teams to pre-screen draft materials before submitting them for formal Medical Legal Review. This partnership will be formally announced at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas this week.

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lithero, LLC, a proven AI company accelerating life sciences marketing, announced a new integration to empower marketing teams to create more content with confidence.

Lithero's AI platform (LARA) has offered a new integration with Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing and Adobe Workfront. This integration empowers life sciences marketing teams to ensure their content follows compliance standards without having to leave GenStudio for Performance Marketing or Workfront.

LARA learns a brand's content with over 90% accuracy and is being used daily by multiple leading life sciences organizations. LARA has been proven to enable greater speed to market for life sciences marketing materials. The integration enables Lithero and Adobe's mutual customers to implement compliance guardrails within GenStudio for Performance Marketing and Workfront.

LARA Create in Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing

The LARA Create application integrated with GenStudio for Performance Marketing delivers a seamless solution that enhances user productivity and creativity without sacrificing compliance. Adobe users who have a LARA Create subscription will be able to ensure high quality content and accelerate compliance and approvals processes with Medical, Legal, and Regulatory teams.

The integration allows GenStudio for Performance Marketing users to:

• Detect differences between generated content and their brand-approved claims, enabling corrections before Medical Legal Review.

• Trace regulated claims back to their references and associated safety text in LARA for additional context

• See LARA's suggestions for alternative approved claims to use in place of generated text

• Automatically insert any required safety text missing from the content

• Generate accurate & complete safety text blocks to insert into content

• Find potential approved references that could be used to substantiate claims

• Locate any claims that are missing citations to typically seen references

LARA Review in Adobe Workfront:

The LARA Review application integrated with Workfront delivers streamlined workflow cycle time by giving teams the ability to screen draft material prior to submitting for formal Medical Legal Review. Adobe users who have a LARA Review subscription will be able to ensure high-quality content and accelerate compliance and approval processes with Medical, Legal, and Regulatory teams.

The integration allows Workfront users to:

• Screen draft content for 30+ different areas of potential non-compliance across claims, references, safety, and editorial

• Share LARA's suggestions across teams to make decisions faster and avoid rework cycles downstream

• Quickly look up historical brand data to validate correct claims messaging, references, and safety

Availability

LARA Create for GenStudio and LARA Review for Workfront will be available starting Spring 2025. Interested parties may register for updates at www.lithero.com or visit us in person at the Adobe Summit March 17-20 in Las Vegas.

We look forward to bringing innovation to our shared customers. Contact us to learn more about how Lithero and Adobe are ensuring strong accuracy and speed to market when generating new innovative content.

About Lithero

Lithero is the leading innovator of AI solutions for Life Sciences Marketing organizations. Lithero offers a comprehensive suite of assistants that empower organizations to work faster and do more. Founded with the mission to set marketing teams free to realize the potential of their brands, Lithero helps organizations manage the entire content lifecycle with efficiency, accuracy and ease. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Lithero enables customers to unlock the full potential of their commercial teams while improving their bottom line. For more information, visit lithero.com.

Lithero

Nyron Burke, CEO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Kane, Lithero, 1 516.668.2739, [email protected], lithero.com

SOURCE Lithero