LitheSpeed Achieves Secret Clearance to Support U.S. Government Contracts

"As federal agencies continue to embrace Agile and digital transformation, our ability to serve in secure environments ensures we can meet the evolving needs of our government partners," said Sanjiv Augustine, CEO of LitheSpeed. "This clearance is a testament to the trust we've built and our dedication to enabling impactful change—even in the most complex and high-security contexts."

LitheSpeed's cleared consultants are available to support projects involving:

Agile portfolio and program management

Lean transformation and digital modernization

Scaled Agile frameworks and Agile VMO design

Integration of Responsible AI into Agile delivery

With its proven track record across both commercial and public sectors, LitheSpeed is uniquely equipped to help federal teams scale agility while upholding the highest standards of security, compliance, and ethical leadership.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Maggie Spivey at [email protected] or visit www.lithespeed.com.

About LitheSpeed

LitheSpeed is a pioneering Agile consultancy and training firm that partners with organizations to drive innovation through Agile, Lean, and AI-powered transformation. With a blend of deep experience, practical tools, and thought leadership, LitheSpeed helps enterprises accelerate value delivery at scale.

Media Contact

Maggie Spivey, LitheSpeed, 1 7037459125, [email protected], https://lithespeed.com/

