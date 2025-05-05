LitheSpeed Achieves Secret Clearance to Support U.S. Government Contracts

LitheSpeed now holds Secret Clearance to support secure federal contracts with Agile, Lean, and AI expertise for mission-critical programs.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LitheSpeed, a leading Agile consultancy and training firm, is proud to announce that it has officially obtained Secret Facility Clearance, enabling the company to provide Agile transformation, coaching, and consulting services on U.S. government contracts requiring cleared personnel.
This milestone marks a significant step in LitheSpeed's ongoing commitment to supporting public sector innovation, particularly for agencies and programs operating in classified environments. With this clearance, LitheSpeed is now positioned to bring its deep expertise in Agile, Lean, and AI-enabled transformation to mission-critical government initiatives that demand both technical excellence and security compliance.
"As federal agencies continue to embrace Agile and digital transformation, our ability to serve in secure environments ensures we can meet the evolving needs of our government partners," said Sanjiv Augustine, CEO of LitheSpeed. "This clearance is a testament to the trust we've built and our dedication to enabling impactful change—even in the most complex and high-security contexts."
LitheSpeed's cleared consultants are available to support projects involving:
- Agile portfolio and program management
- Lean transformation and digital modernization
- Scaled Agile frameworks and Agile VMO design
- Integration of Responsible AI into Agile delivery
With its proven track record across both commercial and public sectors, LitheSpeed is uniquely equipped to help federal teams scale agility while upholding the highest standards of security, compliance, and ethical leadership.
For partnership opportunities, please contact Maggie Spivey at [email protected] or visit www.lithespeed.com.
About LitheSpeed
LitheSpeed is a pioneering Agile consultancy and training firm that partners with organizations to drive innovation through Agile, Lean, and AI-powered transformation. With a blend of deep experience, practical tools, and thought leadership, LitheSpeed helps enterprises accelerate value delivery at scale.
Media Contact
Maggie Spivey, LitheSpeed, 1 7037459125, [email protected], https://lithespeed.com/
SOURCE LitheSpeed
Share this article