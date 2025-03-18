Litibú Bay Club Celebrates Groundbreaking in Punta de Mita, Mexico

Construction and Sales are Underway for this 21-acre Luxury Enclave Featuring 171 Private Residences, Beach, Sports and Adventure Clubs, and a Greg Norman-designed Golf Course

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GBM Real Estate, a Mexico City-based financial institution and private equity real estate development fund and Contact Development Company, a 27-year veteran of resort development in Riviera Nayarit, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Litibú Bay Club, a brand new luxury private club community in Punta de Mita, Mexico located on a secluded beachfront site with captivating views of Cerro del Mono Mountain, the Sierra Madre Mountains, and Litibú Bay. Set to redefine contemporary coastal living in the region, this milestone marks the official start of construction for the 21-acre site, which will feature 171 luxurious residences, a Beach Club, a state-of-the-art Sports and Adventure Club and an array of other world-class amenities overlooking the stunning 18th hole of the Higuera Golf Club's Greg Norman-designed Signature Golf Course. The project's Phase I is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

"Breaking ground on Litibú Bay Club is a defining moment for this project and underscores our proficiencies in resort development throughout Riviera Nayarit," said Kevin Roberts, managing partner at Contact Development Company. "With decades of experience and an intimate understanding of this region, we are committed to crafting world-class communities that not only respect the land but elevate the lifestyle of our residents. As our fourth project along this coastline, and after recently debuting the Conrad Punta de Mita, this is a continuation of an extraordinary journey. We look forward to turning the vision of Litibú Bay Club into a transformative realty."

Designed by an internationally acclaimed team consisting of Mexico-based architecture firm TALLER ADG and California-based land planning and landscape architecture firm VITA, Litibú Bay Club's residential offerings include Ocean and Golf Villas, as well as a limited collection of luxury beachfront homes. All residences will embody coastal living, seamlessly blending floor-to-ceiling glass, native stone, and artisanal woodwork to create a contemporary yet timeless design. Phase I of sales officially launched February 1 for the Ocean and Golf Villas with prices starting at $1.4M USD. Pre-sales momentum has been strong, and international buyers are responding accordingly, with 25% of Phase I inventory already reserved since last month's launch.

Overlooking the white sand shoreline of Litibú Beach, Ocean Villa buyers can choose from three- to five-bedroom layouts ranging from 2,422 to 4,340 square feet of interior space, in addition to expansive terraces. Upper-level units offer expansive outdoor terraces seamlessly connecting the great room and primary bedroom, while garden-level units feature vast outdoor spaces with lush gardens and private pools, creating exceptional indoor-outdoor coastal living. Nestled along the 18th fairway of the Higuera Golf Club with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, the Golf Villas—available in three or four-bedroom configurations—are perfect for hosting, with indoor and outdoor living spaces designed for entertaining. Upper-level Golf Villa units feature private rooftop terraces with an outdoor kitchen, plunge pool and panoramic views, while garden-level units open to terraces leading to a personal garden and pool.

Litibú Bay Club offers homeowners direct access to pristine nature and dedicated amenities focused on fitness, wellness, adventure, and relaxation. At the heart of the community is the Beach Club overlooking Litibú Beach's playful surf break, featuring an infinity-edge pool and spa, an indoor-outdoor members' lounge, water sports facilities and a barefoot ocean view practice green. Owners will enjoy a signature restaurant and pool bar serving locally sourced ingredients, daily caught seafood and Club inspired cocktails and mocktails. Homeowners have access to one of the top coastal resort golf courses, the Higuera Golf Club, including a par-3 island green and a signature oceanfront finishing hole. The Sports and Adventure Club provides state-of-the-art fitness facilities for pickleball, padel, and tennis, while Camp Litibú offers activities like arts and crafts and nature hikes to children and young families. The Preserve features trails near the Tecoxquine archaeological site protected by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Homeowners also enjoy a Surf Shack with access to 754 feet of swimmable shores for surfing, kayaking, and snorkeling, alongside conservation programs, including sea turtle releases from the Club's protected turtle hatchery.

Litibú Bay Club is just 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, offering direct flights from major U.S. and Canadian cities. The adjacent Aerotron FBO ensures smooth access for private aviation, making it effortless to reach this tranquil retreat.

Interested parties are invited to visit the beachfront Sales Clubhouse onsite to view scaled 3D models of each home type and enjoy a taste of the lifestyle to come. For further information or to arrange an appointment at the Sales Clubhouse please contact [email protected] or call MX +52 (329) 298-4141. For additional information on Litibú Bay Club please visit litibubayclub.com.

ABOUT CONTACT DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

A fully integrated resort real estate development company, CDC takes great pride in creating unique and memorable developments that are "place appropriate" with each project's locale. With more than 25 years' experience, the firm has envisioned, developed, marketed and sold resort real estate in a number of prestigious hospitality and private residential communities across the Riviera Nayarit, including the internationally acclaimed Punta Mita resort community, the Punta Sayulita residential community, and the multiple award-winning Conrad Punta de Mita, the Conrad brand's first resort hotel in Mexico.

ABOUT GBM REAL ESTATE

An institutional investment group specializing in real estate projects in Mexico, GBM's key employees boast 30+ years of combined real estate experience. The firm and its partners have participated in Mexico real estate projects totaling over $1.5 billion US within the commercial, office, industrial, residential and hospitality sectors.

ABOUT TALLER ADG

Founded by Alonso de Garay, Taller ADG is the design architect for Litibú Bay Club's residences, the beach club and sports complex amenities. With renowned projects throughout Mexico, Taller ADG seeks to create natural artistic harmony between the lay of the land, the design of buildings and the functional and emotional needs of their occupants. Designing structures that evolve from the nature of the site, each Taller ADG project is unique and seeks an artistic expression of the entire environment. Site, buildings and landscape evolve together as a whole design rather than separate entities. Every project aims to achieve a quality of timelessness, permanence, and simplicity, as well as livability and comfort for its inhabitants.

ABOUT VITA

Founded by Don Vita, VITA is a studio of planners, landscape architects and architects dedicated to respectfully merging the built environment with the natural setting through thoughtful, collaborative design. Inherent in the firm's design process are knowledge and respect for local/regional cultures and customs, the environment and history. This understanding of the land and its inhabitants is the foundation of VITA's work, providing cultural connections to place.

