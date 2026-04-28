Litibú Bay Club Surpasses 75% of Phase I Sales, Unveils Phase II of Golf Villas

"This level of early sales momentum speaks to both the scarcity of this type of offering in Punta de Mita and the strength of the vision behind Litibú Bay Club," said Kevin Roberts, Managing Partner at Contact Development Company. Post this

Building on this success, the development team has announced the release of the Club's next phase of Golf Villas consisting of a limited collection of 14 Villas overlooking the 18th fairway of the Higuera Golf Club. The offering includes a mix of three and four-bedroom residences, along with a newly designed penthouse offering, with pricing ranging from $1.5 million to U.S. $3.1 million.

The Golf Villas are designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, with expansive terraces, open-concept interiors and views of the golf course, Litibú Bay and the surrounding tropical coastline. Residences build on the layouts introduced in Phase I, now complemented by an enhanced penthouse design.

The penthouse residences represent the most expansive offering within the Golf Villas, with approximately 5,900 sq. ft. of total living space. Designed to balance the scale of a private home with the ease of villa living, each residence features generous indoor areas and expansive outdoor terraces.

Designed for both entertaining and everyday comfort, the penthouse layout includes:

A large open-concept great room connecting kitchen, dining, and living spaces

An expansive outdoor terrace with a private infinity-edge pool and grill area

Four bedrooms, each with its own terrace

Service quarters and dedicated laundry and pantry spaces

Private elevator access and a separate entry

Sweeping views of Litibú Bay and the 18th hole of the golf course

Golf Villa owners will receive a 10-year family membership to Higuera Golf Club, designed by Greg Norman, further elevating the lifestyle offering. The membership includes unlimited rounds of golf with cart, access for immediate family members across generations, full use of the driving range and practice facilities, and preferred pricing at the clubhouse dining venues and pro shop.

Set along a stretch of coastline in Punta de Mita, Litibú Bay Club continues to attract domestic and international buyers seeking a balance of privacy, design, and connection to nature. The community will feature 171 turnkey residences alongside private club amenities, including a Beach Club and Sports & Adventure Club, with a robust health and wellness offering anchored by pickleball, padel, and tennis courts, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness studio designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. Residents will also enjoy curated wellness and recreational programming designed to support a dynamic, individualized approach to wellbeing inspired by the natural energy of Litibú Bay.

Interested parties are invited to visit the beachfront Sales Clubhouse to view scaled 3D models of each home type and enjoy a taste of the lifestyle to come. For further information or to arrange an appointment at the Sales Clubhouse please contact [email protected] or call MX +52 (329) 298-4141. For additional information on Litibú Bay Club please visit litibubayclub.com.

Media Contact:

C&R Public Relations

[email protected]

ABOUT CONTACT DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

A fully integrated resort real estate development company, CDC takes great pride in creating unique and memorable developments that are "place appropriate" with each project's locale. With more than 25 years' experience, the firm has envisioned, developed, marketed and sold resort real estate in a number of prestigious hospitality and private residential communities across the Riviera Nayarit, including the internationally acclaimed Punta Mita resort community, the Punta Sayulita residential community, and the multiple award-winning Conrad Punta de Mita, the Conrad brand's first resort hotel in Mexico.

ABOUT GBM REAL ESTATE

An institutional investment group specializing in real estate projects in Mexico, GBM's key employees boast 30+ years of combined real estate experience. The firm and its partners have participated in Mexico real estate projects totaling over $1.5 billion US within the commercial, office, industrial, residential and hospitality sectors.

ABOUT TALLER ADG

Founded by Alonso de Garay, Taller ADG is the design architect for Litibú Bay Club's residences, the beach club and sports complex amenities. With renowned projects throughout Mexico, Taller ADG seeks to create natural artistic harmony between the lay of the land, the design of buildings and the functional and emotional needs of their occupants. Designing structures that evolve from the nature of the site, each Taller ADG project is unique and seeks an artistic expression of the entire environment. Site, buildings and landscape evolve together as a whole design rather than separate entities. Every project aims to achieve a quality of timelessness, permanence, and simplicity, as well as livability and comfort for its inhabitants.

ABOUT VITA

Founded by Don Vita, VITA is a studio of planners, landscape architects and architects dedicated to respectfully merging the built environment with the natural setting through thoughtful, collaborative design. Inherent in the firm's design process are knowledge and respect for local/regional cultures and customs, the environment and history. This understanding of the land and its inhabitants is the foundation of VITA's work, providing cultural connections to place.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Litibú Bay Club, 1 214-769-2671, [email protected]

SOURCE Litibú Bay Club