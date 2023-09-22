Litigation Team Returns to Greenberg Traurig Fueling Phoenix Office Growth

"We are very pleased to welcome back Laura and Kate, two outstanding litigators whose wide-ranging skills will be highly useful to our clients locally and beyond," said Jeremy D. Zangara, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix office. Tweet this

Sixkiller focuses her practice on Securities Litigation and Mergers & Acquisitions Disputes. She has developed a growing practice handling contract and partnership disputes including Trade Secrets, brand protection, and unfair competition matters. Her previous matters include representation of a Fortune Global 500 company in an attorney-general-led investigation for alleged failure to disclosure and alert consumers of product risks; representation of a corporation in an SEC investigation concerning alleged lack of internal controls, and the alleged issuance of offering documents that included false statements of material fact or omitted material information; and defense of various individuals in a lawsuit brought by a receiver over an alleged fraudulent Ponzi scheme that purportedly raised more than $52.9 million through the sale of charitable gift annuities.

Benveniste focuses on Real Estate Litigation, representing proptech (property technology) companies and working on disputes involving commercial leases and real estate transactions. She recently obtained a complete trial victory on behalf of an S&P 500 company in a multi-million dollar sublease dispute. She also has a niche practice area in the health and wellness space, representing clients ranging from franchisors to pharmaceutical companies, and handling matters ranging from statutory claims to regulatory issues.

"We are very pleased to welcome back Laura and Kate, two outstanding litigators whose wide-ranging skills will be highly useful to our clients locally and beyond," said Jeremy D. Zangara, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix office. "As we continue to meet the high demand for exceptional legal counsel in the growing Phoenix market, we will add attorneys across various practice areas."

Nicole Goodwin, co-managing shareholder of the Phoenix office, adds, "Having had the privilege of working with both Laura and Kate as valued members of our Litigation Practice, I am thrilled with the return of these top-notch advocates who have always demonstrated the strong commitment to client service that Greenberg Traurig attorneys embody. It is always a positive reflection on our culture when alumni return to the firm."

Both attorneys represent private equity and venture capital companies, working with fund sponsors and portfolio companies with significant business holdings.

"We're excited to return to an energetic and innovative office and work collaboratively with the preeminent team of litigators across Greenberg Traurig. Our national practice will benefit greatly from the depth of connectivity the firm has with state and federal courts, which will only help serve our clients' needs," Sixkiller said.

"Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in this community, and it's embedded in the business market," Benveniste said. "It's great to see the growth mindset at the firm, reflecting what we're seeing in Arizona and across the western region. I started my career at Greenberg Traurig as a summer associate and I am thrilled to be returning as a shareholder."

Sixkiller received her J.D. from the University of Arizona's James D. Rogers College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Washington; she is licensed to practice in Arizona. Benveniste received her J.D. from Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Washington; she is licensed to practice in Arizona and California.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office: Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix attorneys practice locally and nationally at the intersection of business, government, and the law. Combining local experience and global reach, the Phoenix team represents clients in matters related to commercial litigation, securities, mergers and acquisitions, health care, municipal and corporate finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, and tax.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Kraft Burke, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 305.579.7861, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP