Litmos Appoints Chief Learning Officer, Dr. Jill Stefaniak and Vice President of Product, Dr. Jen Farthing

With a tenured background in learning, Dr. Stefaniak brings several years of experience in healthcare training, overseeing a number of performance improvement initiatives across a large healthcare system in the Metro Detroit area. Alongside her new role as Chief Learning Officer at Litmos, Dr. Stefaniak also currently serves as an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator for the Learning, Design, and Technology program in the Mary Frances Early College of Education at the University of Georgia.

"With our shared passion for education, joining the Litmos team seemed like a natural fit," said Dr. Stefaniak. "The learning industry is constantly evolving and staying on top of the needs of learners is key to development. I look forward to working with the Litmos team to continue driving learning innovation and increasing learner engagement."

A seasoned EdTech leader, Dr. Farthing specializes in producing solutions that help employees efficiently and effectively acquire the skills needed for career growth. An alum of Vanderbilt University's Leadership and Learning in Organizations program, with more than 20 years in the industry, Dr. Farthing has led diverse cross-functional teams in creating award-winning, customer-centric learning programs for global workforces.

"I am very excited to join the Litmos team and enact change in corporate learning," said Dr. Farthing. "I am passionate about driving growth and innovation by leveraging the latest advances in technology infused with learning science. I look forward to bringing my skills to Litmos' community of practice."

This expansion of its leadership team comes on the heels of significant enhancements to its offerings to address the evolving training and development requirements. With these executive hires, new product innovations, and its recent partnership with Go1, Litmos is primed to be the leading learning solutions company serving to optimize and enrich corporate learning initiatives through its easy to use LMS, robust content collections, and services to support success.

