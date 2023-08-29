Litmus Wins 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Manufacturing

"We are working hand-in-hand with manufacturers to lead the charge for OT and IT convergence and this award recognizes the real progress being made to drive better efficiency and exponential growth for our customers," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. Tweet this

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Litmus as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

With tighter integrations available at the manufacturing edge via Litmus technology, manufacturers can acquire massive volumes of factory data that can be the source of simple analytics or advanced use cases where the granularity of data can be used to train efficient AI/ML models in the cloud.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our team to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower manufacturers to embrace the reality of Industry 4.0," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "We are working hand-in-hand with manufacturers to lead the charge for OT and IT convergence and this award recognizes the real progress being made to drive better efficiency and exponential growth for our customers."

About Litmus

Litmus is an industrial edge data platform that unifies device connectivity, data intelligence and data integration in a complete Industry 4.0 solution. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use and built-to-scale, Litmus is a fast way to connect to all operational technology (OT) assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, HPE, Hitachi Vantara, Mitsubishi and other global Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit https://litmus.io.

Media Contact

Karen Nelson, Litmus, 1 (866) 787 7030, [email protected], www.litmus.io

