Litmus7 Doubles Down on Artificial General Intelligence with New Innovation Hub

Neural Intelligence as a Strategic Bet

"Neural Intelligence is our grand vision where humans can teach their AI by simply interacting with it and the next generation AI system learns from experiences without the need for a curated dataset," said Venu Gopalakrishnan, Founder and CEO Litmus7. "We're investing in the people, the infrastructure, and the space to build AI that's not only powerful, but practical and human-centered."

The company has already begun developing digital companions powered by Neural Intelligence with applications ranging from workflow optimization to knowledge management.

Initial prototypes are being tested across customer service, marketing, product design, and engineering — with plans to roll out AGI-enhanced features across its entire suite in 2026.

A New Office with a New Mission

The newly launched office — located in Trivandrum, India — will serve as the physical home of the company's growing AI team. Designed as a cross-functional space for scientists, engineers, designers, researchers, and product thinkers, the office blends high-tech labs with collaborative design studios. "This is more than just square footage," said Shiju Saseendaran, Head of AI Research, Litmus7. "It's a signal of where we're headed — toward next generation AI development, deeper research partnerships, and a global talent strategy that's rooted in curiosity, responsibility, and experimentation."

The space will also host workshops, hackathons, and AI speaker series to foster collaboration with local universities, startups, and research institutions.

Bridging Research and Real-World Use

While AGI research is still in its early stages, Litmus7 aims to strike the balance between fundamental research and real-world usability. The team is building contextually aware, self-evolving, and explainable intelligence.

What's Next?

With the momentum from its new office and a roadmap full of AI-powered product features, Litmus7 is signaling its long-term belief in AI as a transformative technology.

"We're not here to chase the hype — we're here to redefine the future," said Venu Gopalakrishnan, Founder and CEO Litmus7.

