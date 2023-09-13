Little Bean App Transforms Pregnancy Beauty Choices: Female-Founded Startup Pioneers Instant Safety Checks for Ingredients

An innovative approach to beauty choices during pregnancy offers peace of mind, one scan at a time.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Bean App, the game-changing creation of a passionate female founder, is paving the way for safer beauty choices for expecting mothers everywhere. With a simple scan of a product's ingredients list, the app instantly notifies users of any potentially harmful ingredients they might want to avoid during pregnancy.

In an era where conscious consumerism reigns, Little Bean App rises as the quintessential tool for pregnant women seeking clarity in their beauty choices. Its proprietary technology delves deep into the world of beauty products, ensuring that every product mothers-to-be consider aligns with their health needs and safety concerns.

For those using iOS, the Little Bean App has already made a mark, consistently ranking in the top 20 of the Health & Fitness category on the App Store, a testament to its growing popularity and the organic need it addresses. The app can be found here.

Good news for Android users! An enhanced version for both Android and iOS is slated to launch in just a month, expanding the reach of this pioneering tool. This expansion comes in response to its current success on iOS and the genuine need it serves.

Speaking on the groundbreaking app, founder Mirte Maas states, "We wanted to offer a solution that would fill the gap in the market, simplifying the beauty choices for expectant mothers. With the Little Bean App, they can now confidently continue their beauty routine without the fear of unknown ingredients."

For a deeper dive into the journey of the Little Bean App and its inspiring founder, visit https://littlebeanapp.com/.

About Little Bean App: Founded with the mission to empower expectant mothers in making informed beauty choices, Little Bean App stands as the only digital platform addressing the issue of ingredient safety during pregnancy. With its innovative scanning feature, it allows users to instantly check the safety of their beauty products, ensuring a healthier and stress-free pregnancy journey.

For media inquiries, please visit the website or contact our Press Release manager.

Media Contact

GR0 Agency, GR0, (310) 439-1887, [email protected], gr0.com

SOURCE Little Bean App