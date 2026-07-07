Little Bellies, Canada's Fastest-Growing Baby Snack Brand, Expands Nationwide at Walmart Canada with Five New Snack Innovations

"Expanding our range at Walmart is an exciting milestone for Little Bellies as we continue to grow across North America. For us, it has always been about giving parents more confidence in the baby and toddler snack aisle. We're proud to be even more accessible to families across Canada." -Clive Sher Post this

Made with carefully selected organic ingredients, the new range reflects Little Bellies' commitment to simple, age-and-stage appropriate snacks. All Little Bellies products are made with carefully selected organic ingredients and contain no artificial colours, flavours, or additives.

The five new snacks arriving at Walmart Canada include:

FOR 7+ MONTHS

Inspired by the brand's best-selling Organic Pick-Me Sticks, the new Little Bellies Organic Mini Pick-Me Sticks bring a smaller format to one of the range's most loved early snacks. Each soft, melt-in-the-mouth stick is made from puffed organic corn, sprinkled with carrot or raspberry, and sized for little hands learning to grasp, chew and self-feed. A source of iron and with no added sugar or salt, they offer a simple, age-and-stage appropriate option for little ones beginning their self-feeding journey.

FOR 12+ MONTHS

The 12+ months range introduces toddlers to more adventurous textures, shapes, and flavours as they become independent eaters - including Little Bellies Organic Nibbles, the brand's new innovation in the freeze-dried category. The Nibbles are a delicious mix of puffed corn stars combined with real freeze-dried fruit perfect for picking & choosing.

Little Bellies Organic Strawberry & Apple Sandwich Cookies are soft, "better-for-you" fruit-filled cookies made with 16% wholegrain and sweetened with fruit ingredients, offering toddlers a delicious lunchbox snack made with simple, organic ingredients.

The new Little Bellies products will be available at Walmart Canada stores nationwide and online at Walmart.ca.

For more information, visit littlebellies.com/ca

More About Little Bellies

Founded in Australia in 2011 by two brothers seeking better snack options for their own children, Little Bellies has become a trusted global brand for families looking for wholesome, age-and-stage appropriate snacks.

Little Bellies does its very best to do what comes naturally - making simple, age-and-stage appropriate snacks for all children - so that parents can focus on what comes naturally to them - nurturing and raising independent and unique little people.

Now Canada's fastest-growing baby snack brand, Little Bellies creates every product with intention, from carefully selected ingredients to flavours, shapes, and textures that encourage exploration, confidence, and independence as little ones grow.

Media Contact

Sara Lavoie, Every Bite Counts, USA, 1 5165780541, [email protected], www.littlebellies.com

SOURCE Every Bite Counts, USA