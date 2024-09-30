Little Giraffe Foundation Delivers 30,000th Gift Bag to NICU Families

"At a time when our babies were so fragile, and we couldn't hold them, reading to them became our way of connecting. It was a small gesture, but it meant the world to us. We wanted to share that same hope with other families," said co-founder Mike Santoro. Post this

The Little Giraffe Foundation has three main areas of focus, but it is best known for its holiday gift deliveries. Six times a year, volunteers prepare and deliver over 600 gift bags to NICUs throughout the Chicagoland area. Each gift bag contains an easy-to-sterilize toy and a book that parents can read to their babies, fostering moments of connection during a challenging time.

Beyond the gift deliveries, the Little Giraffe Foundation has provided $160,000 toward 170 separate NICU support grants, and provided more than $300,000 in medical grants to 34 different research initiatives.

"We are honored to celebrate this milestone and look forward to continuing our mission," said Amanda Santoro. "Every delivery reminds us that small acts of kindness can make a world of difference in the lives of NICU families."

The Little Giraffe Foundation was born out of the Santoro family's personal experience. In 2011, Amanda and her husband Mike welcomed twins, Cheyenne and Evan, who were born three and a half months early. Evan spent over 100 days in the NICU before coming home, but tragically, Cheyenne passed away after six weeks.

"When Cheyenne passed, we knew she was destined for great things, and we wanted to do something positive in her name," said Mike Santoro, co-founder of the Little Giraffe Foundation. "While we had a wonderful support system, we realized that not everyone in the NICU is as fortunate. A moment that stands out for us was Valentine's Day, just days after the twins were born. We found two gift bags with books and toys by their bedsides. At a time when our babies were so fragile, and we couldn't hold them, reading to them became our way of connecting. It was a small gesture, but it meant the world to us. We wanted to share that same hope with other families."

To learn more about the Little Giraffe Foundation or to donate, visit http://www.littlegiraffefoundation.org. You can also support by purchasing items from the foundation's Amazon Wishlist.

About the Little Giraffe Foundation:

The Little Giraffe Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Chicago, dedicated to supporting parents and patients of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Since 2011, the foundation has delivered gift bags to more than 30,000 families during their stay in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), awarded 170 support grants to dozens of hospitals across the country, and funded over $300,000 in medical research.

