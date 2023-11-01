Little Giraffe Foundation Names 2023 NICU Support Grant Recipients

"Countless families have emphasized the significance of these materials during challenging times, and we remain committed to extending our support to as many families as we can," said Amanda Santoro, the co-founder and president of the Little Giraffe Foundation Post this

This year's Little Giraffe Foundation's NICU Support Grant recipients are as follows:

UPMC Carlisle, Carlisle, Pennsylvania — to receive $1,000 for food for mothers of breast-feeding infants, food for the immediate families of NICU infants, gas vouchers for rural families, and direct transportation vouchers for those who live in Carlisle .

"Supporting these crucial programs allows parents and families with NICU-bound children to focus on the most important thing—the well-being of their infants. Whether it's getting them food, gas cards, or essential items for their little ones' development, these grants are here to make life easier for families all year long," said Mike Santoro, co-founder of the Little Giraffe Foundation. "We are extremely grateful to our financial contributors and dedicated volunteers who make this funding happen. Helping thousands of NICU families has only been possible because of their unwavering support."

To learn more about the Little Giraffe Foundation and its efforts to aid in NICU patient and family assistance, as well as neonatal medical research, please visit: http://www.littlegiraffefoundation.org/ and follow the organization's news on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/LittleGiraffeFoundation.

About the Little Giraffe Foundation:

The Little Giraffe Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Chicago, dedicated to supporting parents and patients of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Since 2011, the foundation has delivered gift bags to more than 26,000 families during their stay in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), awarded over 140 support grants to dozens of hospitals across the country, and funded over $300,000 in medical research.

Daniel Gerardi, Walker Sands for Little Giraffe Foundation, (312) 267-0066, [email protected], https://www.littlegiraffefoundation.org/

