Little Lions Literacy Launches New Decodable Books for Early Readers

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Lions Literacy, a leading provider of proven literacy solutions for pre-K to 3rd-grade students, today announced the release of its new Little Lions Decodable Books. These simple and easy to read beginning books are designed to help young learners build reading confidence and practice essential phonics skills.

Decodable books are a key tool for early reading instruction, as they feature carefully controlled text that allows students to apply their phonics knowledge and sound out words. Little Lions Decodable Books are crafted with fun and engaging stories, ensuring that students enjoy the reading experience while they learn.

"We're excited to offer these new decodable books to schools and districts," said Asher Richland, M.S., District & Institutional Program Manager at Little Lions Literacy. "We know that early reading success is crucial for long-term academic achievement, and our decodable books are a powerful resource for helping students build the skills they need to become confident readers."

About Little Lions Literacy

Little Lions Literacy is a trusted provider of research-based literacy solutions for pre-K to 3rd-grade students. The company's mission is to help all children become successful readers. Little Lions Literacy offers a wide range of products and services, including alphabet books, decodable books, and teaching resources.

Little Lions Decodable Books are available for purchase through the company's website. For bulk orders or inquiries, customers can contact the Little Lions Literacy team via email at [email protected]. Or by phone at 866-774-3342.

