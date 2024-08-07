Little Rock Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Outbound Ticket Sales and Operations

Little Rock Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Rock Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Taymar Sales U. to spearhead our ticket sales efforts and are confident that we have chosen the best partner in the industry," said Frank M. Cuervo, Director of Athletics at Little Rock. "I look forward to seeing our venues filled with Trojan fans as we continue to strengthen our engagement with the Little Rock and Central Arkansas communities."

Little Rock is Taymar's first client in the Ohio Valley Conference and 25th client overall.

"Frank Cuervo has a strong background in revenue generation, and we're honored he picked Taymar to join his new team in Little Rock," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "Being from Nashville, it is also special to me to land our first school in the Ohio Valley Conference, a league that has been an important part of collegiate athletics for a very long time."

Taymar will recruit and install a two-person team to work closely with Little Rock Trojan Athletics to bring a data-driven approach to increasing revenue. Taymar will hire a General Manager and an Account Executive to oversee all ticketing revenue strategy.

"We are honored to join Frank Cuervo's growing team in Little Rock," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Frank is a proven leader in college athletics who understands the importance of building a comprehensive ticket revenue strategy, and we are excited to recruit and install our team in Little Rock to make an impact with Trojan fans."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club, Western Kentucky University and University of Arkansas Little Rock.

