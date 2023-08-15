Little Sleepies Ranks No. 1 in Retail on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"It's really a testament to the power of the mom community. I started this company out of my garage, without any experience in eComm or apparel – but I had an unwavering faith in our product." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Little Sleepies has experienced incredible growth over the past five years, with humble beginnings as a mom's dream of better baby clothes to a beloved children's apparel brand that's now been recognized as the #1 fastest growing retailer in America," said Sandeep Verma, CEO at Little Sleepies. "I'm even more excited about what's to come with our expansion into daywear and the opening of our first ever HQ in Los Angeles next month. This is just the beginning!"

At Little Sleepies, we're on a mission to spark joy and inspire togetherness through incredibly soft and comfy children's and family apparel. We make our award-winning products for sleep and play from proprietary bamboo fabrics, Lunaluxe™ and Soluxe™. Responsibly made and founded by a mom, our products are designed to laugh, bond, and create memories in — with craftsmanship and community at the heart of everything we do.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

