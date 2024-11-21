Little Sprouts Welcomes Christie Pinheiro as New Chief Operating Officer

Little Sprouts, LLC, a prominent network of early education and childcare centers across New England, has named Christie Pinheiro as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 25 years of experience in early childhood education, Pinheiro will drive operational improvements, enhance educator development, and ensure high-quality programming across the organization's 39 schools. Pinheiro's leadership is set to strengthen Little Sprouts' mission to provide innovative, developmental care for children, positioning the company for continued growth as part of the Babilou Family network.
BOSTON and LAWRENCE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Sprouts, LLC, a leading network of early education and childcare centers in New England, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christie Pinheiro as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 25 years of experience in the field of early education, Pinheiro will bring her extensive expertise and commitment to quality education to further the mission of Little Sprouts, LLC.
The organization encompasses 25 Little Sprouts schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, 8 Building Blocks Early Learning Centers in Connecticut, and 6 Heartworks Schools in Vermont, with plans to grow. Little Sprouts, LLC is part of the internationally respected Babilou Family, based in France.
Christie Pinheiro's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Little Sprouts, LLC, as it continues to uphold its values of quality, innovation, and meaningful impact. Pinheiro will focus on advancing operational excellence, fostering professional development for educators, and ensuring that programs serving children from infancy to preschool – helping them achieve developmental milestones and become kindergarten-ready – maintain their trusted and enriching reputation.
Pinheiro previously held key leadership positions at other leading childcare companies, where she played a pivotal role in enhancing program quality and expanding educational initiatives. In her time at Vivvi, she contributed to operational growth and strengthened family engagement strategies. These experiences have equipped her with a deep understanding of the complexities of early education management and a commitment to supporting both children and educators.
"We are excited to welcome Christie Pinheiro, a seasoned professional whose experience aligns perfectly with our values, to the team," said Tom Moriarty, CFO of Little Sprouts, LLC. "Her extensive background and proven leadership will be instrumental as we work toward our goal of becoming a world leader in early childhood education alongside our peers in the Babilou Family network."
Throughout her career, Pinheiro has been dedicated to creating environments where children can thrive, develop a love of learning, and build the foundation for lifelong success. Her collaborative approach has allowed her to work closely with educators, administrators, and families, a practice she is eager to continue at Little Sprouts, LLC.
"I am thrilled to join Little Sprouts, LLC after years of diverse experience in early education," said Pinheiro. "Investing in early childhood education and nurturing strong family partnerships are essential to creating bright futures for children and a dynamic, supportive workplace for educators. I am excited to collaborate with this passionate and talented team."
For more information about Little Sprouts, please visit https://littlesprouts.com/
