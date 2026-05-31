Liuuve AI Dropshipping combines AI live streaming with a global supply chain to make selling smarter and starting a business simpler

Liuuve AI integrates AI live streaming and global drop shipping, ushering in a new era of intelligent e-commerce.

DALLAS, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liuuve AI officially launched its AI-powered live-streaming dropshipping service, combining artificial intelligence, intelligent product selection, and global supply chain resources to provide merchants with more efficient e-commerce operation solutions. The platform utilizes AI live-streaming technology to enable 24/7 product display and promotion, while integrating dropshipping services to help merchants lower operational barriers and improve operational efficiency. Liuuve AI is committed to promoting the intelligent development of e-commerce, enabling more entrepreneurs to easily enter the global market.