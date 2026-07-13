LIV Acquires Tegris, Expanding Its Footprint and Customer Base in ITM and Fire Prevention Software

"Grant County is excited to upgrade to the LIV platform," said Nathan Poplawski, Fire Marshal, Grant County, Washington. "It offers all of the core ITM management we have been using, plus a host of additional powerful capabilities to help drive compliance and keep our community safer." Post this

Tegris founder Andrew Moren will serve as a Board Advisor to LIV, Jim Ribail has been named Vice President, Strategic Accounts, and joins the LIV executive team. The entire Tegris team is joining LIV, bringing a deep understanding of the needs of Washington AHJs, inspection companies, and property owners to support the combined customer base moving forward.

"Tegris helped build the market for third-party inspection management, and from the start they've focused on the success of every stakeholder in the fire prevention lifecycle," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of LIV. "We share that commitment, and the same vision, mission, and values. Tegris customers will get everything they valued and more, backed by continued innovation, our investment in their success, and a true partnership. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Andrew Moren, Jim Ribail, and the entire Tegris team to LIV as we advance fire prevention together."

"For years, Tegris has helped our customers improve compliance and keep their communities safer. Joining LIV lets us do even more for them — it's the best platform in the market, hands down," said Jim Ribail, Vice President, Strategic Accounts at LIV. "I couldn't be prouder to bring LIV to the customers I know so well."

LIV's platform provides AHJs with a comprehensive solution for managing both third-party contractor and fire department inspections, including premises and inspection management, permitting, deficiency tracking, reporting, and integrated communications. LIV also offers Compliance Review Services (CRS), augmenting an AHJ's prevention team with retired fire marshals and certified inspectors who review third-party contractor reports and help drive resolution, at no cost to the AHJ.

"Grant County is excited to upgrade to the LIV platform," said Nathan Poplawski, Fire Marshal, Grant County, Washington. "It offers all of the core ITM management we have been using, plus a host of additional powerful capabilities to help drive compliance and keep our community safer."

The acquisition also benefits the inspection companies that work with Tegris AHJs. LIV is designed to make the AHJ–inspection company workflow faster and more transparent, with streamlined report submission and tracking, real-time status visibility, and a modern interface built for the field — keeping inspection companies, building owners, and jurisdictions connected.

With the addition of the Tegris team and customer base, LIV continues to advance its mission to protect life and property and improve community safety for AHJs across the United States and Canada.

About LIV

LIV is a leading innovator in purpose-built inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) and compliance software for fire departments and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs). Founded in 2019, LIV serves more than 325 AHJ customers and 4,000+ ITM contractors, managing both third-party contractor and fire department inspections in one comprehensive, modern, and secure platform.

LIV's mission is to protect life and property, reduce fire-related risks, and improve community safety. Its flexible, innovative solutions help fire departments, inspection companies, and property owners improve ITM compliance, strengthen fire prevention programs, and deliver better public safety outcomes. To learn more about LIV, visit livsafe.com

Media Contact

Lauren Chadwick, LIV, 1 617-967-3600, [email protected], livsafe.com

SOURCE LIV