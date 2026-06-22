LIV Announces New AI-Powered ITM Capabilities, Expanded Fire Watch Functionality and Streamlined User Experience at NFPA 2026 Conference & Expo

"LIV's latest product releases increase the speed and accuracy of inspection workflows and provide AHJs more visibility and control over high-risk areas, all while improving adoption, compliance, and public safety outcomes for everyone," said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of LIV. Post this

LIV introduces intelligent report data extraction, new AI-driven capabilities designed to reduce manual work, improve data quality, and provide actionable insights into jurisdictional compliance. The new functionality allows fire inspection professionals to upload a completed report in a PDF or image format, and the LIV platform extracts and pre-populates the inspection record automatically, replacing a time-intensive manual data entry process. Extraction adapts to report formats that inspectors and inspection companies use in the field, with no fixed template required. Inspectors can review and confirm every extracted field before the report is saved for increased accuracy and control. Bulk processing handles high-volume inspection cycles, with multiple reports processing simultaneously in the background. For AHJs, inspection companies, and property owners, the result is higher-quality, more consistent, verified compliance data across their jurisdiction. Intelligent report data extraction is now available in the platform at no additional cost to inspection companies.

Enhanced Fire Watch Capabilities with Digital Patrol Logs

LIV also announces enhancements to its innovative fire watch capabilities with new digital patrol log features. Replacing paper-based documentation, digital patrol logs enable AHJ fire watch coordinators to log each patrol directly in the LIV platform — creating a timestamped, defensible audit trail that gives fire marshals real-time visibility into active fire watch assignments rather than after-the-fact review of paper logs. The expanded fire watch capabilities are available now to all LIV customers at no additional cost.

Streamlined User Experience with New Application Navigation

The LIV platform is widely recognized as having the industry's most intuitive user experience and workflow, reflecting LIV's commitment to customer success and adoption. The release of this new, streamlined application navigation ensures the platform's extensive and rapidly expanding feature set is matched by its ease of use, organizing capabilities and workflows into logical expandable groups: Premises, Inspections, Public Forms, Analytics, and Settings. The new navigation experience is highly extensible, enabling LIV to continuously innovate and seamlessly add new capabilities. This enhanced user experience and navigation is live today in the platform for all users — AHJs, inspection contractors, and business owners.

"LIV serves the entire ITM and compliance ecosystem — fire departments, inspection companies, property owners — and these new capabilities reflect our commitment not only to continuous product innovation but also to each critical stakeholder in the ecosystem," said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of LIV. "LIV's latest product releases increase the speed and accuracy of inspection workflows and provide AHJs more visibility and control over high-risk areas, all while improving adoption, compliance, and public safety outcomes for everyone."

LIV will demonstrate AI-powered inspection report data extraction, expanded fire watch capabilities, and the streamlined application navigation at Booth 1064 during the NFPA 2026 Conference & Expo, June 22–24 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

About LIV

LIV is a leading innovator in purpose-built inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) and compliance software for fire departments and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs). Founded in 2019, LIV serves 300+ AHJ customers and 4,000+ ITM contractors, managing both third-party contractor and fire department inspections in one comprehensive, modern, and secure platform.

LIV's mission is to protect life and property, reduce fire-related risks, and improve community safety. Its flexible, innovative solutions help fire departments, inspection companies, and property owners improve ITM compliance, strengthen fire prevention programs, and deliver better public safety outcomes. To learn more about LIV, visit livsafe.com

Media Contact

Lauren Chadwick, LIV, 1 617-967-3600, [email protected], livsafe.com

SOURCE LIV