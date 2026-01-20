LIV Expands Executive Team with the Appointment of Brad Cottrell as Chief Sales Officer

"As a former wildland firefighter and paramedic, Brad brings a deep and personal understanding of our industry and credibility with our customers. He's an ideal fit as we scale our go-to-market efforts and support more AHJs." Post this

"Brad is a dynamic sales leader with a track record of successfully building high-performing teams in fire and public safety software," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of LIV. "As a former wildland firefighter and paramedic, Brad brings a deep and personal understanding of our industry and credibility with our customers. He's an ideal fit as we scale our go-to-market efforts and support more AHJs."

As Chief Sales Officer, Cottrell leads LIV's sales strategy and execution, working closely with the executive team to scale commercial operations, deepen customer relationships, and expand platform adoption among AHJs and their fire prevention communities. His appointment comes as LIV continues to scale its platform and go-to-market team to meet growing demand across the fire safety industry.

"LIV is helping fire departments and AHJs nationwide streamline and improve inspection management, compliance, and fire prevention in their communities," said Cottrell. "LIV's rapid growth and adoption reflects its product leadership, continuing innovation, and superior customer success and support. I'm proud to join LIV and help our fire department customers make their communities safer."

LIV is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visit livsafe.com.

