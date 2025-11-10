LIV Launches Compliance Review Services to Support AHJs in Fire Prevention and Code Enforcement

"The combination of LIV's ITM compliance platform with our Compliance Review Services gives fire departments and municipalities a powerful new solution for improved fire prevention and code enforcement while addressing growing resource constraints," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of LIV. Post this

"The combination of LIV's ITM compliance platform with our Compliance Review Services gives fire departments and municipalities a powerful new solution for improved fire prevention and code enforcement while addressing growing resource constraints," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of LIV. "The launch of this new integrated service reflects our commitment to product leadership, innovation, and customer success."

Working within the LIV platform, LIV's Compliance Review Specialists evaluate every submitted inspection report for accuracy, completeness, and alignment with code requirements. Review Specialists flag reports requiring correction, provide clear, code‑based feedback to inspection firms, approve compliant reports, issue standardized deficiency notices, and manage communications with third-party inspection firms. AHJs maintain full visibility through LIV's dashboard, with every comment, correction, and approval logged for traceability and audit readiness. LIV Compliance Review Services are available now for all jurisdictions and report types supported by LIV's platform.

"We're proud to welcome Ron Johnson, former Fire Marshal of Nampa Fire Protection District, as our Director of Industry Solutions to lead the Compliance Review Services team," added Cole Harding, Chief Customer Officer at LIV. "His deep experience in municipal code enforcement and fire investigation makes him an invaluable asset to our AHJ partners and the perfect choice to head up our team of fire marshals, inspectors, and code enforcement professionals."

Johnson brings more than two decades of fire service and code enforcement leadership to his new role at LIV. Most recently serving as Fire Marshal for the Nampa Fire Protection District in Idaho, Johnson led community risk reduction programs, inspection operations, and code enforcement initiatives that strengthened life safety across one of the state's fastest-growing regions. His career includes serving as Division Chief – Assistant Fire Marshal with the Boise Fire Department and teaching fire science at the collegiate level. A certified Fire Marshal, Fire Code Specialist, and Fire Investigator, Johnson also led the Southwest Idaho Fire and EMS Chiefs Association as president from 2022 to 2025.

For more information or to activate Compliance Review Services for your jurisdiction, contact LIV at [email protected].

About LIV

LIV is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third‑party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real‑time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire‑related risks, and provide a seamless, technology‑driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visitwww.livsafe.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Chadwick, LIV, 1 6179673600, [email protected], livsafe.com

SOURCE LIV