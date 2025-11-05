LIV Names Katherine Edenbach as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Finance Leader with Extensive SaaS & Private Equity Experience Joins LIV to Drive Scalable Growth and Operational Excellence

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIV, an industry-leading provider of inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) compliance software for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), including fire prevention bureaus, municipalities, and regulatory agencies, today announced the appointment of Katherine Edenbach as Chief Financial Officer. Edenbach will report to LIV Chief Executive Officer, Ben Kaplan, and will oversee all aspects of financial strategy, planning, and operations to support the company's continued growth and expansion.

Edenbach brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across a wide range of SaaS and technology companies, with a demonstrated ability to guide organizations through stages of rapid growth and operational scale. She joins LIV from CAI Software, where she served as Chief Financial Officer and led post-acquisition integration and value creation following the company's investment by Symphony Technology Group (STG).

Previously, as CFO of Certify and Emburse, backed by K1 Investment Management, she oversaw global financial operations and guided multiple successful integrations under private equity ownership. Earlier in her career, Edenbach served as Vice President of Finance at CashStar, a high-growth SaaS provider of digital gift card and prepaid commerce solutions. She played a key role in the company's successful capital raise and acquisition by Blackhawk Network, establishing her track record in supporting fast-scaling, transactional SaaS businesses. Prior to CashStar she held roles at WEX and Fairchild Semiconductor, building a deep foundation in forecasting, budgeting, reporting, and operational excellence.

"Katherine is a proven finance leader with deep experience supporting SaaS companies through high-growth and transformational stages," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of LIV. "Her combination of strategic insight, operational discipline, and private equity expertise makes her the ideal CFO for LIV as we scale our business and expand our impact across the fire and life safety industry."

About LIV

LIV is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visitwww.livsafe.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Chadwick, LIV, 1 6179673600, [email protected], [email protected], livsafe.com

SOURCE LIV