LIV Names Lauren Chadwick Vice President of Marketing and Kesha Howard Vice President of Customer Experience

Strategic executive appointments strengthen go-to-market leadership as LIV continues its rapid growth
POCATELLO, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIV, an industry-leading provider of inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) compliance software for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), including fire prevention bureaus, municipalities, and regulatory agencies, today announced the appointments of Lauren Chadwick as Vice President of Marketing and Kesha Howard as Vice President of Customer Experience, further strengthening the company's executive leadership team as LIV continues to scale its ITM platform nationwide.
Lauren Chadwick leads LIV's marketing organization with responsibility for braand strategy, demand generation, and revenue growth. She brings deep experience supporting usage- and transaction-based SaaS businesses, where adoption, engagement, and measurable outcomes drive success. Prior to joining LIV, she served as Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing at Backlight, a global media technology company backed by PSG Equity, where she led marketing across multiple B2B SaaS product lines. Earlier in her career, Chadwick held senior marketing leadership roles at Blackhawk Network and CashStar, building demand generation engines within complex, multi-sided transactional SaaS models.
"Lauren brings a strong combination of strategic marketing leadership and hands-on experience growing transactional SaaS businesses," said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of LIV. "Her ability to drive revenue growth and elevate brand awareness will enable LIV to expand its reach and impact across the fire and life safety industry."
Kesha Howard oversees strategy and execution across the full customer lifecycle, including onboarding, customer and partner success, and product support. She brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across customer success and operations within vertical SaaS organizations, with a strong track record of improving retention, driving expansion, and supporting growth in private equity-backed environments. Howard joins LIV from ResMan, a property management software platform serving the multifamily housing market, where she served as Senior Director of Customer Success. In that role, she led globally distributed teams and played a central role in scaling a multi-product SaaS platform. Earlier in her career, Howard held senior customer success and account management leadership roles at RealPage, delivering payment and financial services solutions for property management organizations.
"Kesha is a proven customer experience leader who knows how to scale teams, processes, and results in high-growth vertical SaaS environments," said Cole Harding, Chief Customer Officer of LIV. "Her background in PropTech and private equity-backed organizations makes her uniquely qualified to help LIV deliver exceptional customer outcomes while enabling long-term growth."
"Lauren and Kesha each bring proven leadership in areas that are critical to LIV's next phase of growth," said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of LIV. "Lauren understands how to lead marketing organizations that create real revenue impact, and Kesha knows how to build customer experience teams that drive adoption and deliver measurable, positive outcomes. Together, they strengthen our ability to grow responsibly, serve our customers effectively, and deliver long-term value across the fire and life safety ecosystem."
About LIV
LIV is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visit livsafe.com.
Media Contact:
Lauren Chadwick
Vice President of Marketing
LIV
(617) 967-3600
Media Contact
Lauren Chadwick, LIV, 1 6179673600, [email protected], livsafe.com
SOURCE LIV
Share this article