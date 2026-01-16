LIV Names Lauren Chadwick Vice President of Marketing and Kesha Howard Vice President of Customer Experience

"Lauren and Kesha each bring proven leadership in areas that are critical to LIV's next phase of growth," said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of LIV. Post this

"Lauren brings a strong combination of strategic marketing leadership and hands-on experience growing transactional SaaS businesses," said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of LIV. "Her ability to drive revenue growth and elevate brand awareness will enable LIV to expand its reach and impact across the fire and life safety industry."

Kesha Howard oversees strategy and execution across the full customer lifecycle, including onboarding, customer and partner success, and product support. She brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across customer success and operations within vertical SaaS organizations, with a strong track record of improving retention, driving expansion, and supporting growth in private equity-backed environments. Howard joins LIV from ResMan, a property management software platform serving the multifamily housing market, where she served as Senior Director of Customer Success. In that role, she led globally distributed teams and played a central role in scaling a multi-product SaaS platform. Earlier in her career, Howard held senior customer success and account management leadership roles at RealPage, delivering payment and financial services solutions for property management organizations.

"Kesha is a proven customer experience leader who knows how to scale teams, processes, and results in high-growth vertical SaaS environments," said Cole Harding, Chief Customer Officer of LIV. "Her background in PropTech and private equity-backed organizations makes her uniquely qualified to help LIV deliver exceptional customer outcomes while enabling long-term growth."

"Kesha knows how to build customer experience teams that drive adoption and deliver measurable, positive outcomes. Together, they strengthen our ability to grow responsibly, serve our customers effectively, and deliver long-term value across the fire and life safety ecosystem."

About LIV

LIV is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visit livsafe.com.

Lauren Chadwick

Vice President of Marketing

LIV

(617) 967-3600

[email protected]

