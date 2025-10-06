LIV Names Michael Pistrang as Vice President of Engineering and Dann Gardner as Vice President of Product

LIV has strengthened its executive team with the addition of SaaS veterans Michael Pistrang as VP of Engineering and Dann Gardner as VP of Product. Together, they bring deep expertise in SaaS, GovTech, and product strategy to accelerate innovation and scale LIV's industry-leading fire and safety compliance software solutions.

POCATELLO, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIV, an industry-leading provider of inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) compliance software for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), including fire prevention bureaus, municipalities, and regulatory agencies, today announced the appointments of Michael Pistrang as Vice President of Engineering and Dann Gardner as Vice President of Product. Both executives will report to LIV co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Chase Norton, and will play pivotal roles in advancing LIV's product innovation and technology strategy.

Michael Pistrang brings more than 15 years of experience architecting and building scalable SaaS platforms, managing high-performing engineering teams, and driving modern cloud strategies across multiple industries. Pistrang joins LIV from Tyler Technologies, a leading provider of public sector and GovTech software, where he helped drive the company's multi-tenant SaaS strategy as a cloud architect. Prior to Tyler, Pistrang built and led a 20-person development team as the Director of Software Engineering at VETRO FiberMap, a provider of cloud-native geographic information system (GIS) software. Before VETRO, Pistrang managed the architecture and platform teams at CashStar, a provider of mobile prepaid and digital gift card solutions, and then at Blackhawk Network, following its acquisition of CashStar.

"With a successful track record as an architect and engineering leader, Michael is the perfect fit for LIV as we build out our team," said Chase Norton, CTO and co-founder of LIV. "His deep experience in SaaS, GovTech, and GIS systems will be invaluable as we expand LIV's platform and deliver even more innovative solutions to our customers."

Dann Gardner joins LIV with 20 years of product management and strategy experience in vertical SaaS, e-commerce, and payments. Gardner brings deep and relevant experience in transactional and B2B2C SaaS models, multi-sided customer ecosystems, and intuitive user experiences. Prior to LIV, Gardner served as Director of Technology Product Management at Fortis Life Sciences. He drove its technology product strategy and implemented a common SaaS platform that integrated multiple vertical acquisitions to support e-commerce, marketing and global marketplace initiatives across the portfolio. Previously, Gardner was Director of Product Management at Blackhawk Network following its acquisition of CashStar. During his seven year tenure at Blackhawk and CashStar, Gardner drove an improved product management process, led a six-person team of product managers, and successfully partnered with the engineering team to deliver successful product releases and customer outcomes.

"Dann is a proven product leader who not only brings strategic vision, but also a deep commitment to customer-driven requirements, intuitive user experiences, and collaborative execution with engineering," Norton said. "His experience with transactional SaaS models that focus on the adoption, usage and success of all stakeholders, will be invaluable to LIV as it streamlines fire safety ITM and compliance for AHJs, regulatory agencies, third-party inspection firms and commercial real estate owners."

About LIV:

Life Safety Inspection Vault (LIV) is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visit www.livsafe.com.

