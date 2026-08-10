LIV Sets New Standard in Fire Inspection and Compliance Management with Release of Comprehensive Fire Department Inspections Application

"LIV has extended our leadership in third-party inspection management by delivering the most comprehensive and robust fire department inspections application in the market. That combination is unmatched in the industry," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of LIV. Post this

"LIV is the fastest-growing provider in fire prevention and compliance because we have the strongest platform in the market, we invest relentlessly in innovation and customer success, and we are committed to the entire fire prevention ecosystem — fire departments, prevention teams, inspection companies, and property owners," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of LIV. "With our new Fire Department Inspections application, LIV has extended our leadership in third-party inspection management by delivering the most comprehensive and robust fire department inspections application in the market — fully integrated with our third-party inspections platform so AHJs can manage every inspection across their jurisdiction in a single compliance view. That combination is unmatched in the industry."

Key capabilities include:

Dedicated Fire Department Inspections Application.

The application gives fire department inspections their own intuitive workspace within the LIV platform — separate from third-party inspection workflows — with AHJ-specific inspection types, re-inspection workflows, customizable forms, and granular violation tracking.

Workload Management & Inspector Enablement.

Prioritized inspection queues, zone-based assignment, and automated reminders help departments manage caseloads, while a responsive mobile experience supports inspectors in the field.

Integrated Invoicing & Payments.

Configurable, tiered fee schedules with automated invoicing and payment processing give departments that bill for inspections a fully supported, in-platform billing workflow.

Unified Premises Management.

Fire Department Inspections shares a single premises and compliance database with LIV's existing Third-Party Inspections module — giving AHJs a true system of record for third-party contractor reports, deficiency history, and fire watch activity.

Integrated with Third-Party Inspections.

A single, unified view of premises and compliance ties Fire Department Inspections directly to Third-Party Inspections, so supervisors and fire marshals see every inspection an AHJ manages — third-party or fire department — in one place, without separate logins or reconciling data between systems.

Platform Integration with RMS and GovTech Systems.

LIV's modern, flexible, and scalable API-first architecture lets fire department and third-party inspection data flow into the records management systems (RMS) and other GovTech and permitting platforms AHJs already rely on.

LIV customers are already using Fire Department Inspections across their jurisdictions:

"We manage a high volume of inspections across our jurisdiction, and LIV has already provided us with tools that stand out in the industry," said Wade Watkins, Fire Marshal, Unified Fire Authority. "These new fire department inspection capabilities take that even further—providing dedicated workflows, greater visibility, and giving our inspectors and operations crews the tools and information they need in one place. This has significantly supported our efforts to provide consistent, effective service across the 15 communities we serve."

"LIV has greatly improved the efficiency of our inspection data by allowing us to view contractor reports and conduct our annual inspections in the same program," said Keith Williams, Fire Marshal, Surfside Beach Fire Department. "We spend less than an hour a day reviewing and approving contractor reports, and having inspections, contractor reports, billing, and fire watch monitoring in one system has significantly reduced our contractor deficiency reports."

The company will showcase these new capabilities at Fire-Rescue International (FRI) 2026, Aug. 12-14 in Kansas City, Booth 2637.

With Fire Department Inspections, LIV delivers a single compliance platform for every inspection an AHJ manages — advancing its mission to protect life and property and improve community safety.

About LIV

LIV is the leading provider of purpose-built fire prevention and compliance management software for fire departments and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs). Founded in 2019, LIV serves more than 350 AHJ customers and 4,000+ ITM contractors, managing both third-party contractor and fire department inspections in one comprehensive, modern, and secure platform.

LIV's mission is to protect life and property, reduce fire-related risks, and improve community safety. Its flexible, innovative solutions help fire departments, inspection companies, and property owners improve ITM compliance, strengthen fire prevention programs, and deliver better public safety outcomes. To learn more about LIV, visit livsafe.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Chadwick

LIV

(617) 967-3600

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lauren Chadwick, LIV, 1 6179673600, [email protected], livsafe.com

SOURCE LIV