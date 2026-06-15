LIV Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Security Examination

"Fire departments, inspection companies, and property owners trust LIV to protect highly sensitive compliance data," said Chase Norton, CTO of LIV. "We build security into the platform at every layer, and our SOC 2 Type 2 examination gives our customers independent assurance of it." Post this

The SOC 2 framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a widely recognized standard for evaluating the controls a service organization uses to safeguard data. Independent service auditor Prescient Assurance evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of LIV's controls relevant to security. These controls safeguard the sensitive inspection and compliance data that fire departments, inspection companies, and property owners manage on the platform.

"Fire departments, inspection companies, and property owners trust LIV to protect highly sensitive compliance data," said Chase Norton, CTO of LIV. "We build security into the platform at every layer, and our SOC 2 Type 2 examination gives our customers independent assurance of it."

"Security isn't a feature for us. It's a responsibility to the communities our customers serve," said Michael Pistrang, Vice President of Engineering at LIV. "A SOC 2 Type 2 examination measures how controls perform over time, not just on paper, and that ongoing discipline is how our team operates every day."

About LIV

LIV is a leading innovator in purpose-built inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) and compliance software for fire departments and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs). Founded in 2019, LIV serves 300+ AHJ customers and 4,000+ ITM contractors, managing both third-party contractor and fire department inspections in one comprehensive, modern, and secure platform.

LIV's mission is to protect life and property, reduce fire-related risks, and improve community safety. Its flexible, innovative solutions help fire departments, inspection companies, and property owners improve ITM compliance, strengthen fire prevention programs, and deliver better public safety outcomes. To learn more about LIV visit livsafe.com

Media Contact

Lauren Chadwick, LIV, 1 617-967-3600, [email protected], livsafe.com

SOURCE LIV