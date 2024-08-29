Livabl Partners with Spark to Enhance Lead Management for Builders

"This seamless integration simplifies the process for builders to manage leads generated through Livabl. We are excited to collaborate with Spark to deliver this enhanced service to builders and developers." - Jeff Meyers, CEO at Zonda Post this

Users of both Livabl and Spark can link Livabl community leads directly with their Spark project, allowing for real-time database updates. This integration provides users with a clearer view of community availability and interest. Spark highlights that this functionality enables sales teams to better track lead sources and offers improved transparency during the early stages of the buyer journey through to closing.

"With this integration, Spark and Livabl are introducing a seamless way for our clients to manage and monitor leads throughout the sales cycle," said Cody Curley, president at Spark. "This direct link between initial contact and final sale not only streamlines the lead journey but also gives a deeper understanding of interest and demand. We're excited about the synergy between Spark and Livabl, as it combines our strengths in providing important solutions for the new construction market."

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work together with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

About Spark

We build technology that allows real estate developers all over the globe to sell faster, market better and transact homes more efficiently and securely than ever before. Backed by some of the largest financial institutions in North America, Spark's goal is to revolutionize real estate development to shape the cities of tomorrow by leading innovation and providing visionary, data-driven products.

Media Contact

Valerie Sheets, Zonda, 949-294-9557, [email protected], zondahome.com

SOURCE Zonda