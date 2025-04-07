Live Events Now a Luxury: New Data Shows Ticket Prices Driving Out Average Americans Amid Trump Crackdown on Scalpers

Live events aren't dead—but they are becoming exclusive. New research from Provoke Insights shows that concerts and pro sports are increasingly dominated by high-income Millennials and Gen Z, while lower-income Americans are being priced out. Only 14% of Americans attended a concert last month, and just 11% went to a professional sporting event. Nearly half of consumers say they're attending fewer live events than they did three years ago, citing ticket prices and hidden fees as the biggest deterrents. What was once a common night out is now viewed by many as an occasional luxury. For brands, this shift signals a major change in how to connect with audiences. Live event attendees—though fewer in number—are highly responsive to brand activations and sponsorships that feel personal and immersive. Provoke Insights' Summer 2025 Trends Report reveals that marketers can still make an impact if they prioritize value, access, and emotional connection. Sports fans are best reached via television, while concertgoers and arts lovers turn to TikTok and Instagram. As the live entertainment landscape shifts, smart brands will adapt by creating memorable moments for a more selective, but deeply engaged, crowd.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trump administration recently signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping and reduce inflated concert and sports event fees that are pricing out average Americans. New research from Provoke Insights supports this move, revealing that live events have increasingly become a luxury reserved for the affluent.