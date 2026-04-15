Live from the Farm on Earth Day: What Started as an Expo West Tease May Be Gaia Herbs®' Most Iconic Moment in Wellness Yet

We have always believed that the most powerful thing a brand can do is bring people closer to the source. This live stream is doing exactly that. A real, unfiltered look at who we are and where everything we stand for took shape. It reminds us why we fell in love with Gaia Herbs in the first place. Post this

For Gaia Herbs®, love for the earth has never been a tagline. It is the seed from which everything grows, and this virtual Earth Day experience.

What began as a preview at the 45th Natural Products Expo West has been quietly unfolding ever since. Over the past few weeks, Gaia Herbs® has been bringing its community along a virtual seed planting experience that mirrored the phases of a plant's life cycle. The virtual experience shared grounding wellness tips at every plant stage, blending online moments into real ones with modern accessibility.

Now, Gaia Herbs® is taking you all the way to their farm.

JOIN US LIVE AT THE FARM | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026

On Wednesday, April 22nd at 2pm ET, Gaia Herbs® is inviting you to its Regenerative Organic Certified® farm in Brevard, NC, with no travel required. Fans can stream the Gaia Herbs® farm experience from their couch, garden, or even the office.

Joining Gaia Herbs® for this event are two of its most treasured partners: the Regenerative Organic Alliance and the Rodale Institute, the pioneers who helped define what it truly means to be in harmony with the earth. Together, they will explore sustainability issues, biodiversity, and what we're most excited for: what the very near future may hold for new products at Gaia Herbs®. Whether you're a long-time fan or newly introduced to Gaia Herbs® and regenerative organic practices, this is not to be missed.

As a thank you for being part of this journey, Gaia Herbs® will be sharing something special on GaiaHerbs.com that day too.

FROM SEED TO SHELF: A GAIA HERBS® LEGACY REIMAGINED

Gaia Herbs® has saved the best for last. As the live stream draws to a close, Gaia Herbs® will be revealing something it has been quietly working to bring back, reimagined and better than ever. A beloved piece of Gaia Herbs® history, reborn through the lens of everything the brand has learned about regenerative growing, elevated formulation, and the future of herbal wellness.

The brand is not ready to say more just yet, you'll have to tune into the live stream on Earth Day to learn more. But for those who can remember where Gaia Herbs® started, this event is not to be missed.

Register now at gaiaherbs.com/pages/earth-day or tune in directly at youtube.com/@GAIAHERBSInc

About Gaia Herbs: Gaia Herbs® is a leading herbal supplement company creating plant-powered formulas designed to work with the body's natural processes. For more than 35 years, Gaia Herbs® has crafted products rooted in traditional herbal wisdom, validated by science, and made with carefully sourced ingredients you can trust. From its Regenerative Organic Certified® farm in Western North Carolina to rigorous, ISO-accredited testing (ISO/IEC 17025:2017), Gaia Herbs® follows a transparent seed-to-supplement process to ensure purity and potency in every bottle. A Certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, Gaia Herbs® is committed to supporting human health while caring for the planet.

Media Contact

Jayme Torres, Gaia Herbs®, 1 9853204346, [email protected], https://www.gaiaherbs.com/

SOURCE Gaia Herbs®